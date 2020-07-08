I’ve shared an intro guide to cannabis but realized I’ve never shared a post dedicated to CBD. CBD is a great option for people who want the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, without the psychoactive effects. Especially right now, it’s an amazing tool to help manage stress and anxiety. Of course, it’s not a bandaid and I still advocate for approaching stress and anxiety through a lot of different means (therapy, journaling, sleep etc…) but it really has so many benefits that it’s worth exploring. Today I wanted to round-up some amazing Black-owned CBD brands for you to enjoy.

What is CBD?

There are more than 100 different compounds within the cannabis plant which are known as cannabinoids. One of those cannabinoids is cannabidiol (aka CBD). CBD is associated with the therapeutic effects of the plant without the high – pain management, anxiety reduction, improved sleep, decreased inflammation. Again, CBD is not psychoactive, it will not get you high.

Hemp-derived CBD products (with less than 0.3 percent THC) are legal on the federal level, but are still illegal under some state laws. Marijuana-derived CBD products are illegal on the federal level, but are legal under some state laws. Check your state’s laws and those of anywhere you travel. (Source)

How to Use CBD

CBD comes in a variety of forms. There is not one “best way” to take CBD – experiment and do what works for you!

Edibles – Yes, you can get CBD infused treats like gummies, truffles, and mints.

– Yes, you can get CBD infused treats like gummies, truffles, and mints. Sprays, oils, lozenges – Spray, drop or hold a lozenge beneath your tongue. This method usually doesn’t have too many added ingredients and is just quick and easy!

– Spray, drop or hold a lozenge beneath your tongue. This method usually doesn’t have too many added ingredients and is just quick and easy! Topically – So many people I know swear by using CBD infused balms and lotions for muscle tension and joint pain.

– So many people I know swear by using CBD infused balms and lotions for muscle tension and joint pain. Smoking – You can buy 100% CBD vape pens if you prefer.

Black-Owned CBD Brands

K’dara CBD

Black-owned health and wellness brand founded by Katrina Thompkins, an ICU nurse currently serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in NYC. K’dara carries it all! Oils, gummies, cream, bath bombs and even CBD infused pet treats.

Kush and Cute

Kush and Cute’s mission is to provide products that educate and encourage women of all ages to use cannabis in their daily skincare and self care routines. We aim to help de-stigmatize the plant and hope to be part of increasing diversity and inclusivity in the ever growing industry. Love this! They carry CBD infused skin and body care products.

Simply Pure

So inspired by this brand! Wanda James and her husband Scott Durrah were the first African Americans legally licensed in America to own a dispensary, a cultivation facility and an edible company. Simply Pure sells tinctures, a salve and a protein drink infused with CBD!

Holmes Organics

The mission of Holmes Organics is “To help people cope with stress, chronic pain and more by creating the most bioavailable broad spectrum cannabinoid products on the market, all at a price people can afford.” They sell it all – gummies, a salve, a tincture, softgels and dog treats.

Undefined Beauty

“Time has come to break the rules, change the narrative and democratize beauty- clean beauty without limits- just as it should be.” AMEN! Undefined Beauty has created non-toxic, non-irritating, packed with powerful botanicals skincare products. They sell a body balm, firming serum, exfoliating mask and bath soak… plus all of their products have the word “glow” in the name so you better believe I’ll be ordering one of each!

Buena Botanicals

This family owned company was started by twin sisters. “We wanted to create a business seeded in our common passion for holistic healing, community, self-determination, plant medicine, and love for Mama Earth.” Yes please! All of their products are infused with full spectrum CBD oil derived from organic, ethically grown hemp. They sell a bath bomb, bath bar, a face and body cream and an elixir.

Brown Girl Jane

Another sister owned and founded company! “We are women who are proven leaders in business, wellness, beauty and philanthropy, and have each built our reputations in our respective fields through an unwavering commitment to the advancement of disenfranchised and underrepresented communities. The combination of our professional expertise and personal backgrounds makes us deeply committed to the quality of our products and to the inclusivity within the overall industry.” So inspiring! Brown Girl Jane sells daily drops, a facial serum, intimate oil, and body butter.

Blissful Stoner Body Essentials

BSBE is the first Black woman owned CBD brand in New Orleans! They sell an all natural CBD bath and body line made in small batches by hand! “In many communities, especially communities of color, using cannabis, in any form, is still an extremely taboo subject but there are many individuals who could definitely benefit from it’s healing powers. Our goal is to not only introduce CBD to these communities, but introduce them to the cannabis culture in a positive light to combat the negative taboos they may only know.” They sell face masks, body butters, body oils and more!

Like this post? Here are others you might enjoy: