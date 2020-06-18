Firecracker Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

All you need is 20 minutes to whip up these firecracker shrimp tacos with a delicious pineapple salsa. A simple, filling and flavorful dinner the whole family will enjoy combining a variety of spicy flavors.
What is Firecracker Shrimp?
I’m not gonna lie, this recipe is based off one made by Panda Express….I know, I know. But here’s a confession: I ate A LOT of Panda Express in college. I lived right near a Panda Express and Pita Pit so those were my go-to takeout spots. Not exactly authentic but definitely budget friendly. And honestly, I lived for the Firecracker Shrimp. I typically ordered it with rice (clearly they don’t have tacos!) but either way tastes delicious.
It’s “traditionally” (hard to say traditional when it’s Panda Express!) made with a sweet chili sauce and black bean sauce. It’s sweet and tangy and to their credit they do pack it with veggies. This is my take on firecracker shrimp but with a little Mexican-fusion in a corn taco shell.
How to Make Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
STEP 1: Marinate your shrimp in olive oil sweet chili sauce, honey, lime juice, hot sauce and salt and pepper. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes (or longer) in fridge.
STEP 2: Make Easy Pineapple Salsa – see instructions here.
STEP 3: To a pan add olive oil and heat over medium. Add garlic and ginger and cook for one minute. Add shrimp and all of sauce to pan and cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until shrimp is cooked all the way through. Top with chili flakes (if using) and green onions.
STEP 4: Warm corn tortillas slightly in the microwave (about 10 seconds) or over stovetop to slightly char. Top with pineapple salsa, firecracker shrimp and cubed avocado and optional toppings. Serve immediately.
Easy Swaps You Can Make
- Not a fan of pineapple or don’t have time to make pineapple salsa? Just replace with whatever salsa you prefer, including store-bought
- Add a bit more hot sauce for an even spicier taco
- Top with my authentic guacamole – trust me it’s delicious!
- Vegan? Replace the shrimp with tofu.
- Not into tacos? This firecracker shrimp tastes delicious on its own or served with rice!
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
- Yield: 4 servings 1x
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Cook
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Diet: Gluten Free
Ingredients
For the shrimp:
- 1 lb shrimp
- 2 tbsp olive oil (divided)
- 3 tbsp sweet chili sauce
- 1 tbsp honey
- juice, 1 lime
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 inch knob fresh ginger, grated
- 2 green onions, chopped
- optional: 1/2 tsp red chili flakes
For the tacos:
- 1 cup of pineapple salsa
- 1 large avocado, cubed
- 8 corn tortillas
- optional: handful of chopped cilantro, radishes, cheese etc..
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine 1 tbsp olive oil, sweet chili sauce, honey, lime juice, hot sauce and salt and pepper.
- Add shrimp to sauce and coat well. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes in fridge (longer is even better).
- Make Pineapple Salsa according to instructions HERE.
- To a pan add olive oil and heat over medium. Add garlic and ginger and cook for one minute.
- Add shrimp and all of sauce to pan and cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until shrimp is cooked all the way through.
- Top with green onions and chili flakes (if using).
- Warm corn tortillas slightly in the microwave (about 10 seconds) or over stovetop to slightly char.
- Top with pineapple salsa, firecracker shrimp and cubed avocado and optional toppings.
- Serve immediately.
