Firecracker Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

What is Firecracker Shrimp?

I’m not gonna lie, this recipe is based off one made by Panda Express….I know, I know. But here’s a confession: I ate A LOT of Panda Express in college. I lived right near a Panda Express and Pita Pit so those were my go-to takeout spots. Not exactly authentic but definitely budget friendly. And honestly, I lived for the Firecracker Shrimp. I typically ordered it with rice (clearly they don’t have tacos!) but either way tastes delicious.

It’s “traditionally” (hard to say traditional when it’s Panda Express!) made with a sweet chili sauce and black bean sauce. It’s sweet and tangy and to their credit they do pack it with veggies. This is my take on firecracker shrimp but with a little Mexican-fusion in a corn taco shell.

How to Make Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

STEP 1: Marinate your shrimp in olive oil sweet chili sauce, honey, lime juice, hot sauce and salt and pepper. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes (or longer) in fridge.

STEP 2: Make Easy Pineapple Salsa – see instructions here.

STEP 3: To a pan add olive oil and heat over medium. Add garlic and ginger and cook for one minute. Add shrimp and all of sauce to pan and cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until shrimp is cooked all the way through. Top with chili flakes (if using) and green onions.

STEP 4: Warm corn tortillas slightly in the microwave (about 10 seconds) or over stovetop to slightly char. Top with pineapple salsa, firecracker shrimp and cubed avocado and optional toppings. Serve immediately.

Easy Swaps You Can Make

Not a fan of pineapple or don’t have time to make pineapple salsa? Just replace with whatever salsa you prefer, including store-bought

Add a bit more hot sauce for an even spicier taco

Top with my authentic guacamole – trust me it’s delicious!

Vegan? Replace the shrimp with tofu.

Not into tacos? This firecracker shrimp tastes delicious on its own or served with rice!

Diet: Gluten Free Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients For the shrimp: 1 lb shrimp

lb shrimp 2 tbsp olive oil (divided)

olive oil (divided) 3 tbsp sweet chili sauce

sweet chili sauce 1 tbsp honey

honey juice, 1 lime

1 tsp hot sauce

hot sauce salt and pepper, to taste

1 garlic clove

garlic clove 1 inch knob fresh ginger, grated

inch knob fresh ginger, grated 2 green onions, chopped

green onions, chopped optional: 1/2 tsp red chili flakes For the tacos: 1 cup of pineapple salsa

of pineapple salsa 1 large avocado, cubed

large avocado, cubed 8 corn tortillas

corn tortillas optional: handful of chopped cilantro, radishes, cheese etc.. Instructions In a large bowl combine 1 tbsp olive oil, sweet chili sauce, honey, lime juice, hot sauce and salt and pepper. Add shrimp to sauce and coat well. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes in fridge (longer is even better). Make Pineapple Salsa according to instructions HERE. To a pan add olive oil and heat over medium. Add garlic and ginger and cook for one minute. Add shrimp and all of sauce to pan and cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until shrimp is cooked all the way through. Top with green onions and chili flakes (if using). Warm corn tortillas slightly in the microwave (about 10 seconds) or over stovetop to slightly char. Top with pineapple salsa, firecracker shrimp and cubed avocado and optional toppings. Serve immediately.

