No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa with a tropical twist. This will be your new favorite salsa recipe!
I’m kind of, just a little bit, okay completely entirely obsessed with this recipe. Not only is it my go-to salsa recipe, but all it really takes to get me salivating is a good 10 seconds staring at these pictures.
I’ve always been a chips and salsa lover. I love traditional, tomato based salsa but I also love sweeter salsas! The combination of savory and sweet will forever win with my taste buds. Lately I’ve been taking a stab at making my own homemade salsas instead of picking them up at the store and I have to say… they are 100% worth the effort to make them fresh! The flavors of a fresh salsa vs. store-bought are soooo much better. Trust me!
While this salsa does take a fair amount of chopping, it’s super simple to make!
Ingredients You Need:
- tomatoes
- pineapple
- red onion
- cilantro
- fresh lime juice
- ground coriander
- salt and pepper
- jalapeno – optional but recommended to add a little heat!
After all of your fruit and vegetables are chopped, you’ll add them to a large bowl along with the lime juice, coriander, salt and pepper. I recommend that you let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before serving… let all of those flavors marinate together for ultimate tastiness!
How to Make Pineapple Salsa
I’m making this recipe easy to follow for you guys with a step-by-step video! In it I will teach you how to make pineapple salsa as well as a tutorial on how to make homemade tortilla chips. Trust me – you’ll never go back to store-bought again!
How to Enjoy Pineapple Salsa
- Keep it simple and eat it with tortilla chips.
- On tacos – it’s amazing on these mushroom teriyaki tacos.
- On fish – it would pair so well with this hoisin salmon.
- Enjoy with beans and rice for a simple, delicious dinner.
- On grilled meat – both pork and chicken would pair great with pineapple.
Easy Pineapple Salsa
No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa recipe with an added tropical salsa twist!
- Prep Time: 40 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
- Yield: 6 servings 1x
- Category: Appetizer
- Method: Raw
- Cuisine: Mexican
Ingredients
- 3 large tomatoes, finely chopped*
- 1 cup finely diced pineapple
- 1/2 small red onion, finely diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- juice of 1 lime
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- salt and pepper, to taste
- optional: 1/2-1 jalapeno, depending on spice preference
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine tomatoes, pineapple, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno, if using.
- Squeeze with lime juice and top with coriander, salt and pepper.
- Let sit for 30 mins before eating for best flavor
*How big or small you chop your tomatoes will depend entirely on your preference. Keep larger for chunky salsa or chop finely for smoother.
Be sure to check out my post on How To Make Baked Tortilla Chips for the perfect salsa dipper!
Like this recipe? Here are others you might enjoy!
JOIN THE THM NEWSLETTER
Join 20,000+ members of the THM Community to get access to exclusive recipes, healthy lifestyle tips and behind-the-scenes news from our team!
12 Comments
Sam @ Barrister's BeetJuly 8, 2016 at 10:45 am
YUM! I can’t wait to try this. I would love this on chicken or just with the chips you made. Looks so fresh. Gorgeous photos as always, girlfriend!
Davida @ The Healthy MavenJuly 8, 2016 at 12:31 pm
Thank you so much!!! And yes- on chicken or even fish it would be delicious! We’re actually adding it to fish tacos tonight!
ChristinJuly 8, 2016 at 3:37 pm
Beautiful! Love your photography, and the food looks amazing too! =)
Davida @ The Healthy MavenJuly 8, 2016 at 4:13 pm
Thank you, lovely!
Kelly @ Eat the GainsJuly 8, 2016 at 6:54 pm
Photography goals. That is all 🙂
Davida @ The Healthy MavenJuly 11, 2016 at 11:16 am
haha thanks, girl 😉
DanielleJuly 8, 2016 at 8:12 pm
Amazing your team is growing! It has been very cool to see your blog grow from essentially the beginning! I joined a new gym and group personal training in January 2015 and the people that has introduced me to since – and the crazy challenges it has led me to (like running a marathon!) stands out most to me. I feel so lucky to have them in my life!
Davida @ The Healthy MavenJuly 11, 2016 at 11:16 am
Aw that is so nice to hear!!!
Meghan@CleanEatsFastFeetsJuly 9, 2016 at 12:35 pm
Please consider this my official submission to join Team Maven in the role of taste tester. I bring a valuable skill set to the proverbial table in that I have an extra long tongue which boasts three extra taste buds for optimal flavor and wine pairings. I am also completely honest drunk and sober, am impressive characteristic to be sure. I am a team player and even occasionally share my meals or at least small bites of them when asked nicely. I look forward to hearing from you regarding my proposal.
Davida @ The Healthy MavenJuly 11, 2016 at 11:05 am
YOU’RE HIRED!
CassieJuly 12, 2016 at 2:54 pm
I think that first developing the trust in other people before thinking about who is going to do what for your blog is important. You need to make the friend before the coworker. That way, when business does come to play, then you will feel a lot more secure in the person that you’re handing this job too. Just a suggestion since I’m in no way qualified to give advice for someone who is making revenue off of a blog, but I’ve learned this through trusting other people, especially through work and friendships. Anyways, I love the look of this salsa! The tropical flavors of the pineapple and the juices from the tomatoes and the fruits will blend so beautifully!
Ismael ChildreyJuly 31, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Pineapple Salsa – We tried this last weekend. It s gone already. We did need to add another jalapeno and it was still light on heat.