No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa with a tropical twist. This will be your new favorite salsa recipe!

I’m kind of, just a little bit, okay completely entirely obsessed with this recipe. Not only is it my go-to salsa recipe, but all it really takes to get me salivating is a good 10 seconds staring at these pictures.

I’ve always been a chips and salsa lover. I love traditional, tomato based salsa but I also love sweeter salsas! The combination of savory and sweet will forever win with my taste buds. Lately I’ve been taking a stab at making my own homemade salsas instead of picking them up at the store and I have to say… they are 100% worth the effort to make them fresh! The flavors of a fresh salsa vs. store-bought are soooo much better. Trust me!

While this salsa does take a fair amount of chopping, it’s super simple to make!

Ingredients You Need:

tomatoes

pineapple

red onion

cilantro

fresh lime juice

ground coriander

salt and pepper

jalapeno – optional but recommended to add a little heat!

After all of your fruit and vegetables are chopped, you’ll add them to a large bowl along with the lime juice, coriander, salt and pepper. I recommend that you let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before serving… let all of those flavors marinate together for ultimate tastiness!

How to Make Pineapple Salsa

I’m making this recipe easy to follow for you guys with a step-by-step video! In it I will teach you how to make pineapple salsa as well as a tutorial on how to make homemade tortilla chips. Trust me – you’ll never go back to store-bought again!

How to Enjoy Pineapple Salsa

Keep it simple and eat it with tortilla chips .

On tacos – it’s amazing on these mushroom teriyaki tacos .

On fish – it would pair so well with this hoisin salmon .

Enjoy with beans and rice for a simple, delicious dinner.

On grilled meat – both pork and chicken would pair great with pineapple.

Be sure to check out my post on How To Make Baked Tortilla Chips for the perfect salsa dipper!

