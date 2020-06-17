appetizers dips Featured gluten-free paleo summer vegan

Easy Pineapple Salsa

June 17, 2020
Jump to Recipe

No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa with a tropical twist. This will be your new favorite salsa recipe!

No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa with a tropical twist. This will be your new favorite salsa recipe!

 

I’m kind of, just a little bit, okay completely entirely obsessed with this recipe. Not only is it my go-to salsa recipe, but all it really takes to get me salivating is a good 10 seconds staring at these pictures.

I’ve always been a chips and salsa lover. I love traditional, tomato based salsa but I also love sweeter salsas! The combination of savory and sweet will forever win with my taste buds. Lately I’ve been taking a stab at making my own homemade salsas instead of picking them up at the store and I have to say… they are 100% worth the effort to make them fresh! The flavors of a fresh salsa vs. store-bought are soooo much better. Trust me!

While this salsa does take a fair amount of chopping, it’s super simple to make! 

Ingredients You Need:

  • tomatoes
  • pineapple
  • red onion
  • cilantro
  • fresh lime juice
  • ground coriander
  • salt and pepper
  • jalapeno – optional but recommended to add a little heat!

No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa with a tropical twist. This will be your new favorite salsa recipe!

After all of your fruit and vegetables are chopped, you’ll add them to a large bowl along with the lime juice, coriander, salt and pepper. I recommend that you let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before serving… let all of those flavors marinate together for ultimate tastiness!

How to Make Pineapple Salsa

I’m making this recipe easy to follow for you guys with a step-by-step video! In it I will teach you how to make pineapple salsa as well as a tutorial on how to make homemade tortilla chips. Trust me – you’ll never go back to store-bought again!

How to Enjoy Pineapple Salsa

  • Keep it simple and eat it with tortilla chips.
  • On tacos – it’s amazing on these mushroom teriyaki tacos.
  • On fish – it would pair so well with this hoisin salmon.
  • Enjoy with beans and rice for a simple, delicious dinner.
  • On grilled meat – both pork and chicken would pair great with pineapple.

No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa with a tropical twist. This will be your new favorite salsa recipe!

Print

Easy Pineapple Salsa

No need to buy store-bought with this sweet and spicy easy pineapple salsa. The perfect way to jazz up your salsa recipe with an added tropical salsa twist!

  • Author: Davida Lederle
  • Prep Time: 40 minutes
  • Cook Time: 0 minutes
  • Total Time: 40 minutes
  • Yield: 6 servings 1x
  • Category: Appetizer
  • Method: Raw
  • Cuisine: Mexican
Scale

Ingredients

  • 3 large tomatoes, finely chopped*
  • 1 cup finely diced pineapple
  • 1/2 small red onion, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • optional: 1/2-1 jalapeno, depending on spice preference

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl combine tomatoes, pineapple, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno, if using.
  2. Squeeze with lime juice and top with coriander, salt and pepper.
  3. Let sit for 30 mins before eating for best flavor

*How big or small you chop your tomatoes will depend entirely on your preference. Keep larger for chunky salsa or chop finely for smoother.

 

Be sure to check out my post on How To Make Baked Tortilla Chips for the perfect salsa dipper!

Ditch the processed store-bought chips and learn how to make tortilla chips at home. In three different flavor varieties, you will never need to buy tortilla chips again!

Like this recipe? Here are others you might enjoy!

JOIN THE THM NEWSLETTER

Join 20,000+ members of the THM Community to get access to exclusive recipes, healthy lifestyle tips and behind-the-scenes news from our team!

Powered by ConvertKit
by
12

You Might Also Like...

Gua Sha vs. Jade Rolling [What Are They + Do They Work?]

Mediterranean Orzo Salad with Feta

Ladies – LISTEN UP! It’s Time to Stop Doing This…

12 Comments

  • Reply
    Sam @ Barrister's Beet
    July 8, 2016 at 10:45 am

    YUM! I can’t wait to try this. I would love this on chicken or just with the chips you made. Looks so fresh. Gorgeous photos as always, girlfriend!

    • Reply
      Davida @ The Healthy Maven
      July 8, 2016 at 12:31 pm

      Thank you so much!!! And yes- on chicken or even fish it would be delicious! We’re actually adding it to fish tacos tonight!

  • Reply
    Christin
    July 8, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Beautiful! Love your photography, and the food looks amazing too! =)

  • Reply
    Kelly @ Eat the Gains
    July 8, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    Photography goals. That is all 🙂

  • Reply
    Danielle
    July 8, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    Amazing your team is growing! It has been very cool to see your blog grow from essentially the beginning! I joined a new gym and group personal training in January 2015 and the people that has introduced me to since – and the crazy challenges it has led me to (like running a marathon!) stands out most to me. I feel so lucky to have them in my life!

  • Reply
    Meghan@CleanEatsFastFeets
    July 9, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    Please consider this my official submission to join Team Maven in the role of taste tester. I bring a valuable skill set to the proverbial table in that I have an extra long tongue which boasts three extra taste buds for optimal flavor and wine pairings. I am also completely honest drunk and sober, am impressive characteristic to be sure. I am a team player and even occasionally share my meals or at least small bites of them when asked nicely. I look forward to hearing from you regarding my proposal.

  • Reply
    Cassie
    July 12, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    I think that first developing the trust in other people before thinking about who is going to do what for your blog is important. You need to make the friend before the coworker. That way, when business does come to play, then you will feel a lot more secure in the person that you’re handing this job too. Just a suggestion since I’m in no way qualified to give advice for someone who is making revenue off of a blog, but I’ve learned this through trusting other people, especially through work and friendships. Anyways, I love the look of this salsa! The tropical flavors of the pineapple and the juices from the tomatoes and the fruits will blend so beautifully!

  • Reply
    Ismael Childrey
    July 31, 2016 at 8:05 pm

    Pineapple Salsa – We tried this last weekend. It s gone already. We did need to add another jalapeno and it was still light on heat.

Leave a Reply

Join 5000+ members of the THM Community and get my free 10 Day Guide to Busting Your Stress.

FREE 10 Day
Stress Relief Challenge!

Join 10,000+ members of the THM Community and get my free 10 day stress relief workbook.