Chocolate Zucchini Muffins [Grain-Free]

As a healthy paleo breakfast or snack, these Grain-Free Chocolate Zucchini Muffins will become a summer staple all season long! Enjoy fresh or freeze for later.
I love how certain ingredients are a true sign of summer. Zucchini is one of those ingredients! We always had tons of zucchini on hand growing up thanks to all of our friends with gardens. I feel like if you grow zucchini you end up having more than you know what to do with! My family happily took any extras and had a variety of zucchini treats on hand at any given time. Ironically zucchini is one of the veggies we chose not to grow this year. According to our friends it has a habit of taking over your garden so we opted to just get leftovers from friends rather than grow it ourselves. There’s still been no shortage as zucchini season has just begun. I’ll be returning the favor with a batch of these chocolate zucchini muffins!
Baking With Zucchini
If you’re scared to add a vegetable to your baked goods, don’t be! Zucchini is similar to adding banana or applesauce. It adds a wonderful texture while adding extra nutrients too! It is super mild in flavor so doesn’t distract from the main flavor profiles of the treat. In this recipe, you won’t even be able to taste the zucchini! They’re basically just healthy chocolate muffins.
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin Ingredients
- zucchini – the star of the show!
- almond meal and coconut flour – to keep these muffins gluten-free and grain-free I’m using a combination of almond meal and coconut flour. Be sure to pick up almond meal and NOT almond flour.
- unsweetened cocoa powder
- baking soda and baking powder
- sea salt
- banana – make sure it’s super ripe!
- unsweetened almond milk – can sub in a different dairy-free milk if you prefer.
- eggs
- honey
- vanilla extract
How to Make Chocolate Zucchini Muffins
STEP 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine almond meal, coconut flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt. In a separate bowl combine mashed banana, almond milk, eggs, honey and vanilla extract. Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir to combine.
STEP 2: Place grated zucchini between two layers of paper towel or a dish towel and squeeze out liquid.
STEP 3: Add zucchini to batter and stir to combine.
STEP 4: Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or place a muffin liner in each and distribute batter evenly between cups. Bake for 25 mins or until tops spring back when touched.
STEP 5: Let cool for 10 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely on a wire rack.
Tips [Baking + Storage]
- It’s super important to squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the shredded zucchini. I like to put the grated zucchini in a clean dish towel or a few paper towel sheets to absorb the excess moisture.
- Make sure you use almond meal not almond flour!
- Don’t try to replace the coconut flour. There is no 1:1 sub for coconut flour.
- Feel free to replace the banana with 1/2 cup of applesauce or pumpkin. They won’t be as sweet but will keep a similar texture.
- We love these reusable silicone muffin liners!
- To store these muffins, first let them cool completely on a wire rack and then store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Chocolate Zucchini Muffins [Grain-Free]
As a healthy paleo breakfast or snack, these Grain-Free Chocolate Zucchini Muffins will become a summer staple all season long! Enjoy fresh or freeze for later.
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Yield: 12 muffins 1x
- Category: Breakfast
- Method: Bake
- Diet: Gluten Free
Ingredients
- 2 cups almond meal*
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 large ripe banana, mashed
- 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 large zucchini (about 1 cup), grated
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large bowl combine almond meal, coconut flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt.
- In a separate bowl combine mashed banana, almond milk, eggs, honey and vanilla extract.
- Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir to combine.
- Place grated zucchini between two layers of paper towel or a dish towel and squeeze out liquid.
- Add zucchini to batter.
- Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or place a muffin liner in each and distribute batter evenly between cups.
- Bake for 25 mins or until tops spring back when touched.
- Let cool for 10 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely on a wire rack.
*Make sure you’re using almond meal and not almond flour.
Yum! Anything with chocolate pleases me! Do you know of any substitutes for the coconut flour?
Davida KugelmassAugust 15, 2014 at 9:26 am
Coconut flour is a bit tough to replace but you could try using more almond flour but you may need to use a bit more than a 1/4 cup (as is called for the coconut flour) because almond flour isn't as absorbent as coconut flour. Alternatively you could try using ground flax. Let me know if you have any luck!
ArleneAugust 15, 2014 at 9:18 am

Davida,

I'm making the muffins today! What can I use instead of Eggs (I'm Vegan)? Love your Blog, your writing is excellent and recipes are Great.

Arlene
Thanks Arlene!!! You are too sweet 🙂 You can give it a try with some flax eggs or chia eggs. Use 3 Tablespoons of either ground flax or chia seeds mixed with half a cup + 1 Tablespoon of water (9 tablespoons total) and let sit for 10 minutes. Can't promise it will work as I haven't tried it myself but please let me know if you have success. If you're finding the mix is a little try, add in some extra almond milk. Almond meal and coconut flour a highly absorbent so without the eggs it may need a bit more moisture. Let me know how it goes!!
shelaineMay 25, 2015 at 2:13 pm
I tried this muffin recipe last night but had to substitute the almond flour with whole wheat flour and the banana with 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. But my batter was SO thick... the dry ingredients took forever to mix into the wet mixture so I think I ended up over-mixing. I had to add extra almond milk just so I could get everything stirred together! So in the end my muffins ended up tasting good but they were quite dense. Is there anything I could have done to make this better? Should I have added more milk into the wet mixture to begin with? Or more applesauce? (I was hoping these would be moist and fluffy like chocolate cake...)
Davida KugelmassMay 26, 2015 at 5:41 am
Hi Shelaine. Unfortunately whole wheat flour cannot be substituted for almond flour. They have very different consistencies and change the batter immensely if substituted for the other. I'm gluten-free so I don't use whole wheat flour and wouldn't know the appropriate measurements for using it in place of almond flour unfortunately. Wish I could be more helpful! But if you do find almond flour I'd highly recommend making the original version since they're delicious!
AnneFebruary 8, 2016 at 5:53 am
Tried the Muffins last week, but instead of Zucchini (As I didn't had them) I used cooked beetroot! And they are sooooooo goood! To die for!
Davida KugelmassFebruary 9, 2016 at 7:24 am
What a great substitution! I definitely have to try that!
JaelJune 12, 2020 at 1:54 am
Hi,
I am going to be making this recipe but I do not want to use Almond meal. Can I use Coconut flour in place of the Almond meal?
Thanks 🙂
Davida LederleJune 12, 2020 at 12:12 pm
Hi Jael – unfortunately no! Coconut flour is super absorbent so you'd need to add a lot of other liquids (the ratios of which I wouldn't know without testing!) to make sure they turn out.
