Chocolate Zucchini Muffins [Grain-Free]

As a healthy paleo breakfast or snack, these Grain-Free Chocolate Zucchini Muffins will become a summer staple all season long! Enjoy fresh or freeze for later.

I love how certain ingredients are a true sign of summer. Zucchini is one of those ingredients! We always had tons of zucchini on hand growing up thanks to all of our friends with gardens. I feel like if you grow zucchini you end up having more than you know what to do with! My family happily took any extras and had a variety of zucchini treats on hand at any given time. Ironically zucchini is one of the veggies we chose not to grow this year. According to our friends it has a habit of taking over your garden so we opted to just get leftovers from friends rather than grow it ourselves. There’s still been no shortage as zucchini season has just begun. I’ll be returning the favor with a batch of these chocolate zucchini muffins!

Baking With Zucchini

If you’re scared to add a vegetable to your baked goods, don’t be! Zucchini is similar to adding banana or applesauce. It adds a wonderful texture while adding extra nutrients too! It is super mild in flavor so doesn’t distract from the main flavor profiles of the treat. In this recipe, you won’t even be able to taste the zucchini! They’re basically just healthy chocolate muffins.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin Ingredients

zucchini – the star of the show!

almond meal and coconut flour – to keep these muffins gluten-free and grain-free I’m using a combination of almond meal and coconut flour. Be sure to pick up almond meal and NOT almond flour.

unsweetened cocoa powder

baking soda and baking powder

sea salt

banana – make sure it’s super ripe!

unsweetened almond milk – can sub in a different dairy-free milk if you prefer.

eggs

honey

vanilla extract

How to Make Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

STEP 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine almond meal, coconut flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt. In a separate bowl combine mashed banana, almond milk, eggs, honey and vanilla extract. Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir to combine.

STEP 2: Place grated zucchini between two layers of paper towel or a dish towel and squeeze out liquid.

STEP 3: Add zucchini to batter and stir to combine.

STEP 4: Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or place a muffin liner in each and distribute batter evenly between cups. Bake for 25 mins or until tops spring back when touched.

STEP 5: Let cool for 10 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Tips [Baking + Storage]

It’s super important to squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the shredded zucchini. I like to put the grated zucchini in a clean dish towel or a few paper towel sheets to absorb the excess moisture.

Make sure you use almond meal not almond flour!

Don’t try to replace the coconut flour. There is no 1:1 sub for coconut flour.

Feel free to replace the banana with 1/2 cup of applesauce or pumpkin. They won’t be as sweet but will keep a similar texture.

We love these reusable silicone muffin liners!

To store these muffins, first let them cool completely on a wire rack and then store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins [Grain-Free] ★★★★★ 5 from 2 reviews As a healthy paleo breakfast or snack, these Grain-Free Chocolate Zucchini Muffins will become a summer staple all season long! Enjoy fresh or freeze for later. Author: Davida Lederle

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 12 muffins 1 x

Category: Breakfast

Method: Bake

Diet: Gluten Free Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 2 cups almond meal*

almond meal* 1/4 cup coconut flour

coconut flour 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

unsweetened cocoa powder 1/2 tsp baking soda

baking soda 1 tsp baking powder

baking powder 1/2 tsp sea salt

sea salt 1 large ripe banana, mashed

large ripe banana, mashed 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

unsweetened almond milk 3 eggs

eggs 1/4 cup honey

honey 1 tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1 large zucchini (about 1 cup ), grated Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine almond meal, coconut flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt. In a separate bowl combine mashed banana, almond milk, eggs, honey and vanilla extract. Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir to combine. Place grated zucchini between two layers of paper towel or a dish towel and squeeze out liquid. Add zucchini to batter. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or place a muffin liner in each and distribute batter evenly between cups. Bake for 25 mins or until tops spring back when touched. Let cool for 10 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely on a wire rack. *Make sure you’re using almond meal and not almond flour.

Like this post? Here are others you might enjoy: