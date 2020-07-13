An easy recipe for chicken satay skewers with a zesty and flavor-packed peanut sauce. Perfect for dipping as an appetizer or building out as a full meal.

I truly believe that the most life-changing part of our move to the suburbs was acquiring a grill. The other day I was grilling up these chicken satay skewers on the grill and had a flashback moment to 6 months ago when I dreamed of an evening like this. The day after we moved into our house I searched Next Door to find a used grill to begin fulfilling my backyard grilling fantasies. We scored a used Weber for pretty cheap and I proceeded to spend the rest of the weekend scrubbing it clean so it felt new. Sadly, the weather remained in the 40s and 50s for the next few months so our grill got little use, but I knew once summer hit we’d be so thrilled to have it.

Flash forward 6 months and that dream is finally a reality. We are SO grateful to have an outdoor space and to not only be able to grill every night but also be able to eat our meals outside. The transition to the suburbs was rough but what we gained is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Chicken satay with peanut sauce included…

On that note – let’s discuss this recipe and the debate going on in our house: is this an appetizer or an entree?!

The BEST Peanut Sauce!

This is my go-to peanut sauce that works well on just about everything. You can dip your skewers into the peanut sauce or drizzle over your meal. Another great option for an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bowl recipe! Here’s what you need:

You just throw everything into a blender and whiz! If you don’t have a blender, fear not! You can just finely chop your ginger and garlic and then mix everything together using a whisk.

Chicken Satay – Appetizer or Entree?!

What I love about this chicken satay recipe is that it can be an appetizer or an entree. If eating as an appetizer, just serve on skewers with a bowl of the peanut dipping sauce.

If you’re building it out as a meal, I recommend removing the chicken satay from the skewers and mixing with rice. Drizzle with peanut sauce and serve with a veggie on the side.

Either way, it’s delicious!

To Grill or not to Grill

Personally I love making these chicken satay skewers on the grill, but you absolutely do not have to make them on the grill.

A couple of options:

1) Make on a grill pan or regular pan inside – you’ll cook on high heat for 4-5 minutes per side

2) Grill or cook your chicken whole rather than on skewers – If you prefer to just leave your chicken as breasts, grill or cook for 5-6 minutes per side or until juices run clear.

3) Bake – place your chicken on a sheet pan and bake at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes or until juices run clear.

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 70 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x

Category: Appetizer

Method: Grill

Cuisine: Thai

Diet: Gluten Free Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients For the chicken: 1/4 cup coconut milk (from a can- stir well!)

1 1/2 tbsp creamy natural peanut butter

1 tbsp maple syrup (or honey)

1 1/2 tsp dried curry powder

dried curry powder 2 tbsp soy sauce (or tamari)

soy sauce (or tamari) pinch of salt

optional: 1 tsp fish sauce

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 -inch cubes

boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into -inch cubes 7 – 8 BBQ skewers (wood or metal) For the peanut sauce: 1/2 cup smooth natural peanut butter

smooth natural peanut butter 1 inch knob of ginger, peeled + roughly chopped

inch knob of ginger, peeled + roughly chopped 1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

garlic clove, roughly chopped 1 tsp curry powder

curry powder 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

rice wine vinegar 1 tbsp soy sauce (or tamari)

soy sauce (or tamari) 1 tsp sesame oil

sesame oil 1 lime, juiced

lime, juiced 1/2 cup water

water salt, to taste Instructions Combine all chicken marinade ingredients in a large bowl and whisk together until smooth. Add chicken (cut into 1-inch cubes) to marinade and coat thoroughly. Place in the fridge to marinate for at least 1 hour or cover and let marinate overnight. Meanwhile, combine all peanut sauce ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Alternatively, finely chop garlic + ginger and whisk together until smooth. When chicken is done marinating, grease your grill and heat up to medium-high heat (at least 450 degrees F). Individually thread each piece of chicken onto skewers adding 4-5 pieces per skewer. Place skewers directly onto the grill to cook for 4 minutes. Flip and cook for another 4 minutes. Remove from grill and serve immediately with peanut sauce or over rice + veggies for a full meal.

