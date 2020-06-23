Delicious and juicy homemade jalapeno turkey burgers made with lean ground turkey, spices and pepper jack cheddar cheese for a flavor-packed dinner or BBQ meal.
Some of you might find this interesting (or not!) but I didn’t eat red meat from the ages of 8 to 21. I downright refused and though I’m sure it perplexed my family, they were surprisingly accommodating. When burger night came around and everyone was chowing down on their beef hamburgers I was enjoying my equally as delicious turkey burger.
Though I started to eat red meat again at 21, I still to this today prefer a turkey burger over a hamburger. We also don’t cook red meat at home (for environmental reasons) so these jalapeno turkey burgers have become our jam! I’ve been tweaking this recipe for a while and I’m thrilled that I finally mastered it. Expect to see it on upcoming Sunday meal plans!
What You Need
- Lean ground turkey: I prefer 93-94% lean ground turkey breast
- 1 large egg
- Pepper jack cheddar cheese: Buy a block so you can shred for inside the burgers + slice for on top!
- Breadcrumbs: Feel free to replace with gluten-free breadcrumbs or use ground oat flour.
- Onion, Garlic + Jalapeno: finely chopped. Deseed the jalapeno for a less spicy burger or leave them for more spicy.
- Worcestershire sauce: The key to any good burger is Worcestershire sauce!
- Optional: Cilantro – my fave! Skip if you don’t like it.
How to Make Jalapeno Turkey Burgers
STEP 1: Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Stir until well-combined.
STEP 2: Using hands divide mixture into 5 balls. Roll and then lightly flatten jalapeno turkey burgers on a baking sheet. Place baking sheet in fridge to allow burgers to set for at least 30 minutes. You can also cover and leave in fridge overnight.
STEP 3: Heat up grill or grill-pan to medium high heat (at least 450 degrees F). Place turkey burgers directly onto grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side.
STEP 4: In last minute of cooking top each patty with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Serve on a bun or lettuce bun with desired toppings.
Make Them On the Stove-Top
My preference for these Jalapeno Turkey Burgers is to cook them on the grill. Nothing like a delicious BBQ burger! However, if you don’t have a grill or would prefer to cook them inside, I’ve got a few options for you.
1. Use a grill pan! I’m a huge fan of this cast-iron grill pan and it honestly works as well as an outdoor BBQ.
2. Cook on a regular stove-top pan. You won’t get the grill marks + smokey flavor, but it still works.
Either way cook for 4-5 minutes per side or until golden on the outside and juices run clear.
The Best Burger Pairings
What are burgers without the perfect sides? Here are a few delicious options:
- The Best Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
- Perfect Roasted Potatoes
- Grilled Asparagus Salad
- Asian Snap Pea Salad
- Quinoa Mint Salad with Watermelon + Feta
Jalapeno Turkey Burgers
Delicious and juicy homemade jalapeno turkey burgers made with lean ground turkey, spices and pepper jack cheddar cheese for a flavor-packed meal!
- Prep Time: 30 minutes
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
- Yield: 5 burgers 1x
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Grill
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- 1 lb 94% lean ground turkey
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded + diced
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 5 slices pepper jack cheese
- optional: handful chopped cilantro
- 5 Hamburger Buns for serving
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Stir until well-combined.
- Using hands divide mixture into 5 balls. Roll and then lightly flatten on a baking sheet.
- Place baking sheet in fridge to allow burgers to set for at least 30 minutes. You can also cover and leave in fridge overnight.
- Heat up grill or grill-pan to medium high heat (at least 450 degrees F).
- Place turkey burgers directly onto grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side.
- In last minute of cooking top each patty with a slice of pepper jack cheese.
- Serve on a bun or lettuce bun with desired toppings.
Like this burger recipe? Here are a few other recipes you might enjoy:
JOIN THE THM NEWSLETTER
Join 20,000+ members of the THM Community to get access to exclusive recipes, healthy lifestyle tips and behind-the-scenes news from our team!
No Comments