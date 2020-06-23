Delicious and juicy homemade jalapeno turkey burgers made with lean ground turkey, spices and pepper jack cheddar cheese for a flavor-packed dinner or BBQ meal.

Some of you might find this interesting (or not!) but I didn’t eat red meat from the ages of 8 to 21. I downright refused and though I’m sure it perplexed my family, they were surprisingly accommodating. When burger night came around and everyone was chowing down on their beef hamburgers I was enjoying my equally as delicious turkey burger.

Though I started to eat red meat again at 21, I still to this today prefer a turkey burger over a hamburger. We also don’t cook red meat at home (for environmental reasons) so these jalapeno turkey burgers have become our jam! I’ve been tweaking this recipe for a while and I’m thrilled that I finally mastered it. Expect to see it on upcoming Sunday meal plans!

What You Need

Lean ground turkey: I prefer 93-94% lean ground turkey breast

I prefer 93-94% lean ground turkey breast 1 large egg

Pepper jack cheddar cheese : Buy a block so you can shred for inside the burgers + slice for on top!

: Buy a block so you can shred for inside the burgers + slice for on top! Breadcrumbs: Feel free to replace with gluten-free breadcrumbs or use ground oat flour.

Feel free to replace with gluten-free breadcrumbs or use ground oat flour. Onion, Garlic + Jalapeno: finely chopped. Deseed the jalapeno for a less spicy burger or leave them for more spicy.

finely chopped. Deseed the jalapeno for a less spicy burger or leave them for more spicy. Worcestershire sauce: The key to any good burger is Worcestershire sauce!

The key to any good burger is Worcestershire sauce! Optional: Cilantro – my fave! Skip if you don’t like it.

How to Make Jalapeno Turkey Burgers

STEP 1: Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Stir until well-combined.

STEP 2: Using hands divide mixture into 5 balls. Roll and then lightly flatten jalapeno turkey burgers on a baking sheet. Place baking sheet in fridge to allow burgers to set for at least 30 minutes. You can also cover and leave in fridge overnight.

STEP 3: Heat up grill or grill-pan to medium high heat (at least 450 degrees F). Place turkey burgers directly onto grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side.

STEP 4: In last minute of cooking top each patty with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Serve on a bun or lettuce bun with desired toppings.

Make Them On the Stove-Top

My preference for these Jalapeno Turkey Burgers is to cook them on the grill. Nothing like a delicious BBQ burger! However, if you don’t have a grill or would prefer to cook them inside, I’ve got a few options for you.

1. Use a grill pan! I’m a huge fan of this cast-iron grill pan and it honestly works as well as an outdoor BBQ.

2. Cook on a regular stove-top pan. You won’t get the grill marks + smokey flavor, but it still works.

Either way cook for 4-5 minutes per side or until golden on the outside and juices run clear.

The Best Burger Pairings

What are burgers without the perfect sides? Here are a few delicious options:

Author: Davida Lederle

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 5 burgers 1 x

Category: Dinner

Method: Grill

Cuisine: American Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 lb 94% lean ground turkey

lb 94% lean ground turkey 1 large egg

large egg 1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

shredded pepper jack cheese 1/4 cup breadcrumbs

breadcrumbs 1/3 cup finely chopped onion

finely chopped onion 1 garlic clove, minced

garlic clove, minced 1 jalapeño, seeded + diced

jalapeño, seeded + diced 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Worcestershire sauce 3/4 tsp salt

salt 1/2 tsp paprika

paprika 1/2 tsp ground cumin

ground cumin 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper

fresh ground black pepper 5 slices pepper jack cheese

slices pepper jack cheese optional: handful chopped cilantro

5 Hamburger Buns for serving Instructions Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Stir until well-combined. Using hands divide mixture into 5 balls. Roll and then lightly flatten on a baking sheet. Place baking sheet in fridge to allow burgers to set for at least 30 minutes. You can also cover and leave in fridge overnight. Heat up grill or grill-pan to medium high heat (at least 450 degrees F). Place turkey burgers directly onto grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side. In last minute of cooking top each patty with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Serve on a bun or lettuce bun with desired toppings.

