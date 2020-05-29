Change up your usual summer salad with this veggie-packed grilled asparagus salad. Made with just a few simple ingredients but loaded with smokey and delicious flavor for a new summer side or meal.

I think what I love most about summer cooking is how little work you have to do for the food to taste delicious. Summer produce naturally shines and it’s probably the only time of year I actually enjoy eating salads. While I love me some good squash, I’m a sucker for all things summer so when asparagus season rolls around signalling it’s begun I truly get giddy inside. Adios squash! Bring on the asparagus, summer berries and zucchini. Not to mention my deep love for all things peaches.

We’ve been grilling up a storm around here now that the weather has warmed up and we actually have a backyard. I’m definitely the grill master of this family so dinners lately have been throwing everything on the grill for a full meal. This grilled asparagus salad paired with my honey mustard salmon is a particular favorite.

I’m keeping this post short and sweet, just like this recipe! Sometimes less is more so you can really let the meal (and post!) speak for itself. Let’s jump in…

What do you Need for This Salad?

2 bunched of asparagus

shaved parmesan

pistachios (toast them if you can for more flavor!)

lemon

olive oil

salt and pepper

That’s it! The natural and fresh flavors of this grilled asparagus salad really come through so no need to be fussy with extra ingredients.

How to Grill Asparagus

Grilling asparagus is actually super easy! I love grilling asparagus because it cooks so quickly and really brings out the flavor in boring old asparagus. There are a few tips and tricks but honestly, it’s hard to mess up.

Set grill to medium high heat (you want it at least 400 degrees F) Drizzle asparagus with olive oil and ensure it is well coated Place asparagus directly onto the grill and cook for about 3 minutes Close top for the 3 minutes to let asparagus steam and cook through Open top and flip asparagus. They should be done after another 2-3 minutes. Remove asparagus from grill and allow to cool before cutting into pieces for your grilled asparagus salad

What to Pair this Salad With:

While this grilled asparagus salad can certainly be eaten on its own, I like to have it as a side with a main dish. Here are a couple of options for both veggie and meat entrees to pair with this salad.

As always, if you make this recipe I would love if you left a 5-star review in the comments! It just helps other people discover this grilled asparagus salad and know that it tastes great!

Grilled Asparagus Salad Change up your usual summer salad with this flavor-packed grilled asparagus salad. Simple ingredients but loaded with smokey and delicious flavor! Author: Davida Lederle

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x

Category: sides

Diet: Vegetarian Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 2 bunches of asparagus, ends trimmed

bunches of asparagus, ends trimmed 2 tbsp olive oil

olive oil 1/3 cup parmesan, thinly sliced or shaved

parmesan, thinly sliced or shaved 1/3 cup pistachios*

pistachios* juice, 1/2 lemon

optional: arugula, basil, parsley etc.. Instructions Set grill to medium-high and close top to allow heat to rise. Place asparagus in a large shallow dish and drizzle with all the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place asparagus directly on the grill once it has reached at last 400 degrees F. Close top and allow asparagus to cook directly on the grill for 3 minutes. Open top and flip asparagus cooking with the top open for 2-3 minutes. Check in on it frequently to make sure it gets charred but doesn’t fully burn. Return asparagus to same dish you used for drizzling and allow to cook directly in dish (at least 10 minutes). This will give it an additional coating of olive oil if there’s any remaining. Once cool, chop asparagus into 2 inches pieces and add to a large bowl. Top with parmesan, pistachios and any other greens or herbs you want to add. Squeeze half of lemon directly onto salad and mix to stir everything together. Serve at room temperature or cold from the fridge. Will keep in fridge for up to 3 days. *I like to toast my pistachios on the stovetop for a few minutes to bring out the flavor.