Zucchini Black Bean Burgers

It has been a minute since I’ve shared a veggie burger recipe! I feel like there was a period of time that veggie burgers were not veggies at all but a lot of processed crap. (Morningstar Farms ring a bell, anyone?!) There was almost a trend in the health world around being vegetarian and you better believe I bought those frozen patties thinking they were healthy for me.
Thankfully times have changed and I now know what works for my body which is loads of vegetables… and anything else I want to enjoy! The most important thing to me is taste. My food has to taste good. And I can assure you, these black bean burgers are amazing.
Zucchini Black Bean Burger Ingredients
- Black beans
- Zucchini
- Garlic
- Chili powder
- Cumin
- Salt
- Flaxseed egg – mix 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of warm water.
Veggie Burger Nutrition
There are four main nutrition superstars in this burger: black beans, zucchini, garlic and flaxseed.
Black beans – The base of these veggie burgers are black beans. They are high in fiber and a great source of plant-based protein. Because of their high protein and fiber content, black beans help reduce a blood sugar spike that can happen when you eat certain foods. (Source)
Zucchini – Besides being an abundant summer vegetable, it is packed with vitamins and minerals – most notably vitamin A. It’s high in antioxidants and studies have shown that it helps with digestion, heart health and eye health. (Source)
Garlic – I am obsessed with garlic. The flavor compliments almost every dish and it is a superfood in my opinion! It’s rich in vitamin C, B6 and manganese and helps boost your immune system and improve common cold and flu symptoms. Everything from athletic performance to longevity has been studied and linked to garlic… if you’re not a fan of garlic yet, better get on board! (Source)
Flaxseed – Flax seeds are powerful little seeds! They are high in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. They are used in this burger to help bind the ingredients but they also add healthy fats to round out the meal. (Source)
How to Make Black Bean Burgers
STEP 1: Start by making your flaxseed egg by mixing the ground flaxseed and warm water in a small bowl. Stir and set aside, letting the mixture gel up.
STEP 2: Take about ¾ of the total beans and mash in a large bowl until a sticky paste is formed.
STEP 3: Add in the rest of the black beans, grated zucchini, flaxseed egg, garlic and spices and mix together with your hands.
STEP 4: Form the mixture into five patties and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Don’t flatten too much – these are thick burgers! Place them in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow to firm up a bit.
STEP 5: Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through baking. If the patty breaks a little when you flip it, gently push the burger back together!
What to Serve with Veggie Burgers
I personally like to serve these veggie burgers on a bun with traditional burger toppings – lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup and mustard. You can’t go wrong with french fries as a side! Here are some of my favorites:Print
Zucchini Black Bean Burgers
Step up your veggie burger game with these delicious zucchini black bean burgers. Fully vegan and juicy – the perfect substitute for your summer BBQ.
- Prep Time: 35 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 55 minutes
- Yield: 5 patties 1x
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Bake
- Cuisine: American
- Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp ground flax (+ 3 tbsp warm water – instructions below)
- 2 x 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup grated zucchini (about 1 large zucchini), squeezed of excess liquid
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp salt
- optional: pinch of cayenne for spice
- optional: 5 hamburger buns
Instructions
- In a small bowl combine ground flax and warm water. Stir to combine and then let sit for at least 5 minutes or until a thick, gel consistency is formed.
- Take 3/4 of black beans (estimate – doesn’t have to be perfect!) and add to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher or back of a fork until it has formed a sticky paste.
- Add in remainder of black beans, grated zucchini, flax mixture, garlic and spices and use hands to mix together.
- Form into 5 patties and place on a parchment or silicone-lined baking sheet. Do not flatten too much. Should be thick.
- Place patties in fridge to set for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Remove patties from fridge and place in oven to bake for 10 mins.
- Flip patties. If patty breaks slightly, push back together using a spatula. Bake for another 10 minutes.
- Serve warm with desired toppings and bun.
24 Comments
meredith @ The Cookie ChRUNiclesAugust 24, 2014 at 5:11 am
1 – I really like the recipe for these burgers because they aren’t loaded with fillers. I love my oats but not when they are overused in burgers because sometimes it’s just too much binding and you lose flavor that can come from a good veggie burger. 2 – I do not use a calendar to organize my posts. I write stuff down but like you, I would be busy moving everything around because as much as I am a planner, I do not overplan my posts in advance because for me, it wouldn’t be natural and I try to be super real and in the moment with my posts.
Arman @ thebigmansworldAugust 24, 2014 at 5:17 am
We need to hire Meghan. Or just feed her potatoes and cheese. Well, I’ll feed her cheese. She doesn’t need a lactose filled Davs.
I’m totally copycatting you with a spicy veggie burger recipe this week. But my pictures look like [insert word you referred to last time….legit lol] so no fear. Spiralise a burger.
KateAugust 24, 2014 at 8:38 am
I totally feel you on being “clean” but disorganized. Who has time to color code their shirts?
These look yummy and I love the ingredient list- short and sweet (or spicy?)
LaurenAugust 24, 2014 at 8:55 am
Veggie burgers with minimal ingredients – so making these bad boys!!
I think you hit the nail on the head – be organised but have room for flexibility – boom!
Kim @ BusyBodAugust 24, 2014 at 9:10 am
My real life bestie whipped up some veggie burgers for me at my post-bar exam BBQ celebration. They were amazing, and when I asked her what was in them I was so surprised when she said zucchini! I had never seen a recipe that used it, so I asked her for it. Unfortunately, she made it up as she went and wrote nothing down, so I assumed it was lost forever. All of that is to explain why I was so excited to see this post and can’t wait to try it next time I’m craving veggie burgers.
Meghan@CleanEatsFastFeetsAugust 24, 2014 at 10:40 am
I’m pretty sure it’s shiznit. Not shiznat. I don’t even know what shiznat is. Is that like some kind of new found shiz? Or is just a bunch of nitty natty? Eh, no matter.
I cannot adhere to a blogging schedule. It’s weird and counterintuitive to my normally organized, hyper OCD lifestyle, but I can’t do it. I mainly write on the fly so I just have to wait and feel it. For example, I have a post started on yoga which I’m thinking I’ll publish tomorrow. The rest of the week is wide open and is the rest of the month and the next and the next. I have some ideas but nothing concrete. Talk about fly by the seat of your pants, huh?!
Meghan@CleanEatsFastFeetsAugust 24, 2014 at 10:41 am
P.S. I’d totally eat these veggie burgers.
Kim @ Hungry Healthy GirlAugust 24, 2014 at 10:51 am
I want these tonight and yay, I have all of the ingredients!
Amanda @ .running with spoons.August 24, 2014 at 11:09 am
You cray! I couldn’t live without my calendar and planner. I used to blog on the fly and it was -way- too stressful and haphazard. Now I’ve got things planned out for the next couple of weeks, but it’s more of a general idea than anything else. What I find works best is having certain days designated for certain posts, but leaving them pretty open for whatever might come up.
GiselleR @ Diary of an ExSlothAugust 24, 2014 at 1:48 pm
This is my life. I’ve been attempting to post a recipe for weeks and I keep forgetting to take pictures. This weekend I planned to make a new batch – just for pictures – and ended up making something totally different. Sigh.
I started using the editorial calendar this weekend, but it’s really just somewhere to jot down my post ideas, because I keep losing the pieces of paper that I write them on.
I swear- I’d lose my head if it wasn’t attached.
p.s. Burgers look amazing- pinning 😀
Consuelo - Honey & FigsAugust 24, 2014 at 5:42 pm
Oh well, I’m definitely not a really succesful blogger, but seeing that I’m the most unorganised, unclean and messy persion ever, I guess I’m not all that bad of a blogger looooooool. Eeerrrmmm yes, calendar? What’s that? Can I eat it?
Tell me that I can eat a dozen of these burgers at least. Ohhh gosh, they look so delish!
Chelsea @ Chelsea's Healthy KitchenAugust 24, 2014 at 7:44 pm
It’s been a while since I had a good black bean burger – these look great!
I’m pretty organized in the sense that I like to-do lists, but I can be so disorganized too. I can never stick to a blogging schedule, I suck at staying on top of emails, and my bedroom is always a disaster. 😛
KimAugust 24, 2014 at 8:17 pm
I am pretty organized – another reason that we would be great together – you could cook and I will color code EVERYTHING!!! Not gonna lie – sharing a closet with Chris is hard because he doesn’t totally share my closet standards!!!
Sarah PieAugust 24, 2014 at 8:23 pm
I love sticking things in a calendar just so I don’t forget to post them (like the muffins from december that I just now found). That being said things never stay where I put them so I appreciate a little flexibility too. And speaking of appreciation I am all over these burgers! I didn’t get any zuchinni this week but you can bet if theres one in my next CSA box I’ll be whipping these up 🙂
Alison @ Daily Moves and GroovesAugust 24, 2014 at 10:39 pm
If I get too organized, I end up getting WAY too uptight and anxious if I don’t follow my schedule to the T. So I use a planner, I put my reminders on, but I don’t stress if things (except for the really important things) don’t go quite as planned. My current college motto is “let it rock.” Like these black bean burgers. Mmmm deliver some to Boston?
BrittanyAugust 24, 2014 at 11:43 pm
I’ve made many bean burgers in my day, but NEVER with zucchini. Must make these. STAT. Super jazzed cause I went through an entire can of beans again tonight. I’m on a roll.
Britt@MyOwnBalanceAugust 25, 2014 at 11:26 am
I hear ya! i have a content calendar but I’m always changing things around. The worst is when you have so many things planned out that you don’t pay attention to your calendar only to realize that you have nothing to post about for tomorrow!!! Hate those days. Generally I’m pretty organized but I have so many things going on that sometimes things slip through the cracks!
CassieAugust 26, 2014 at 1:44 pm
I’m organized and unorganized all at once. I write a ton of to-do lists and don’t follow them. I should also start to make other things more of a priority… like making/shooting recipes instead of just reading blogs all day. Whoops.
John FisherJuly 27, 2015 at 8:25 am
Now that looks like something I would like to try. I love Morning Star Spicey Black Bean Burgers, so this burger would probably make a nice diversion.
Davida KugelmassJuly 27, 2015 at 2:03 pm
Thank you!!
Stella @ Stellicious LifeMay 17, 2016 at 8:50 am
These sound divine! I LOVE veggie burgers, but sometimes they have 10 different kinds of vegetables in them, which I just don’t have lying around at home on a weeknight when I get the urge to whip up a veggie burger for tomorrow. These are perfect! With simple and not too many indgredients, and they are baked in the OVEN!! Yay! Perfetto! 😀 Can’t wait to try these this weekend, I have some zucchini waiting at home. 😉
