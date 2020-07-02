Step up your veggie burger game with these delicious zucchini black bean burgers. Fully vegan and juicy – the perfect substitute for your summer BBQ.

It has been a minute since I’ve shared a veggie burger recipe! I feel like there was a period of time that veggie burgers were not veggies at all but a lot of processed crap. (Morningstar Farms ring a bell, anyone?!) There was almost a trend in the health world around being vegetarian and you better believe I bought those frozen patties thinking they were healthy for me.

Thankfully times have changed and I now know what works for my body which is loads of vegetables… and anything else I want to enjoy! The most important thing to me is taste. My food has to taste good. And I can assure you, these black bean burgers are amazing.

Zucchini Black Bean Burger Ingredients

Black beans

Zucchini

Garlic

Chili powder

Cumin

Salt

Flaxseed egg – mix 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of warm water.

Veggie Burger Nutrition

There are four main nutrition superstars in this burger: black beans, zucchini, garlic and flaxseed.

Black beans – The base of these veggie burgers are black beans. They are high in fiber and a great source of plant-based protein. Because of their high protein and fiber content, black beans help reduce a blood sugar spike that can happen when you eat certain foods. (Source)

Zucchini – Besides being an abundant summer vegetable, it is packed with vitamins and minerals – most notably vitamin A. It’s high in antioxidants and studies have shown that it helps with digestion, heart health and eye health. (Source)

Garlic – I am obsessed with garlic. The flavor compliments almost every dish and it is a superfood in my opinion! It’s rich in vitamin C, B6 and manganese and helps boost your immune system and improve common cold and flu symptoms. Everything from athletic performance to longevity has been studied and linked to garlic… if you’re not a fan of garlic yet, better get on board! (Source)

Flaxseed – Flax seeds are powerful little seeds! They are high in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. They are used in this burger to help bind the ingredients but they also add healthy fats to round out the meal. (Source)

How to Make Black Bean Burgers

STEP 1: Start by making your flaxseed egg by mixing the ground flaxseed and warm water in a small bowl. Stir and set aside, letting the mixture gel up.

STEP 2: Take about ¾ of the total beans and mash in a large bowl until a sticky paste is formed.

STEP 3: Add in the rest of the black beans, grated zucchini, flaxseed egg, garlic and spices and mix together with your hands.

STEP 4: Form the mixture into five patties and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Don’t flatten too much – these are thick burgers! Place them in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow to firm up a bit.

STEP 5: Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through baking. If the patty breaks a little when you flip it, gently push the burger back together!

What to Serve with Veggie Burgers

I personally like to serve these veggie burgers on a bun with traditional burger toppings – lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup and mustard. You can’t go wrong with french fries as a side! Here are some of my favorites:

Diet: Vegan Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 2 tbsp ground flax (+ 3 tbsp warm water – instructions below)

ground flax (+ warm water – instructions below) 2 x 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

x 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed 1 cup grated zucchini (about 1 large zucchini), squeezed of excess liquid

grated zucchini (about large zucchini), squeezed of excess liquid 1 garlic clove, minced

garlic clove, minced 1 tbsp chili powder

chili powder 1/2 tsp cumin

cumin 1/2 tsp salt

salt optional: pinch of cayenne for spice

optional: 5 hamburger buns Instructions In a small bowl combine ground flax and warm water. Stir to combine and then let sit for at least 5 minutes or until a thick, gel consistency is formed. Take 3/4 of black beans (estimate – doesn’t have to be perfect!) and add to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher or back of a fork until it has formed a sticky paste. Add in remainder of black beans, grated zucchini, flax mixture, garlic and spices and use hands to mix together. Form into 5 patties and place on a parchment or silicone-lined baking sheet. Do not flatten too much. Should be thick. Place patties in fridge to set for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Remove patties from fridge and place in oven to bake for 10 mins. Flip patties. If patty breaks slightly, push back together using a spatula. Bake for another 10 minutes. Serve warm with desired toppings and bun.

