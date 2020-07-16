A refreshing and light summer recipe for Quinoa Mint Salad with Watermelon and Feta that can be enjoyed as an easy side or a hearty main dish all season long. It’s full of flavor from fresh mint, sweet watermelon and tangy feta cheese.
I’m often asked what kind of recipes I share on the blog. Are they vegan, gluten-free, paleo? I always have a hard time answering these questions, because most of my recipes are all of these things and none of these things. It’s hard explaining to people who don’t know much about you that you don’t subscribe to a particular diet and instead focus on whole, nourishing foods.
Of course I wish that this kind of response was more conventional, but instead I usually reply with something incredibly inarticulate like “ohhhh I don’t know…the hippie organic kind?!”
But it’s true. I don’t label my diet and aim to meal prep and eat intuitively instead. It has served me really well for the past few years and I don’t see that changing anytime soon!
Now onto this Quinoa Mint Salad with Watermelon and Feta recipe… does this not look like the most refreshing salad ever?! As soon as the weather starts to warm up I crave watermelon. It brings me back to my childhood and satisfies my sweet tooth all at once. Love watermelon season! Plus this quinoa salad recipe is SO easy with just a few simple ingredients. Let’s get into it.
Here’s What You Need:
- white quinoa
- watermelon
- fresh mint
- feta cheese crumbles
- sea salt
- black pepper
- olive oil
- almonds (optional)
Traditional watermelon salads are just watermelon, feta and mint but I wanted to add a protein boost in and love the addition of quinoa!
Recipe Variations
This is a straight forward recipe which means it’s easy to customize to your liking!
- To make dairy free, omit the feta or substitute for a vegan cheese.
- Add in extra veggies – cucumber would be delicious in this!
- Swap or add more fruit – if you don’t like watermelon or don’t have any on hand, this would still be delicious with a different fruit like fresh strawberries.
- Use a different grain – brown rice or farro would also be delicious in place of quinoa!
Serving and Storing
With the addition of quinoa, this could be eaten as a main dish! It’s also a delicious side dish – I love bringing this to potlucks or backyard BBQs.
While I do think this Quinoa Mint Salad is best served fresh, you can store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Quinoa Mint Salad with Watermelon and Feta
- Prep Time: 10 mins
- Cook Time: 30 mins
- Total Time: 40 mins
- Yield: 4 servings 1x
- Category: Lunch
- Method: Cook
- Cuisine: American
- Diet: Gluten Free
Ingredients
- 1 cup uncooked white quinoa
- 4 cups chopped watermelon
- 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped
- 1/2 cup organic feta cheese crumbles
- 1/4 cup toasted almonds, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp sea salt, or more to taste
- 1/4 tsp black pepper, or more to taste
Instructions
- Cook the quinoa according to package instructions. Once cooked, remove from pot and set aside to cool to room temperature.
- In a large bowl combine quinoa, watermelon, mint, and feta cheese. Stir to combine.
- Add olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Top with chopped almonds, if using.
- Enjoy as a main or side dish.
- Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 5 days.
9 Comments
LaraJuly 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm
I love the mint quinoa salad. I have saved to Pinterest so that i can try it later. Thanks for sharing.
SaraJuly 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm
I’ve always done watermelon, mint & feta – but I LOVE the addition of the quinoa and almonds!
jordan @ dancing for donutsJuly 12, 2017 at 12:08 am
omg YES. to. this. i’m absolutely obsessed with watermelon and recently tried it in a side salad with feta – SO good!!! love that you added quinoa to make this more substantial and that mint?! GENIUS. thanks for sharing your recipe!! p.s. your podcast gives me life and literally makes my commute 1000x more enjoyable <3
nipunJuly 12, 2017 at 5:30 am
I have saved this post and wil surely try it in 2-3 days. ThankYou
Ushmana RaiAugust 11, 2017 at 7:49 am
I’ve heard that watermelon and cheese (not just feta) is very popular among Bulgarians, who also add some bread to this weird mix. Still, quinoa salad and these two ingredients make a very interesting combination, which I’m willing to give a try! 🙂
laxanteSeptember 7, 2017 at 9:53 am
Organic food is really good because you connect more with nature…it sounds like mystical but it´s true. Also when you have an equilibrated diet it´s good in your health and makes you to be happier because you produce endorfins. Good and flavorfull recipe
DaliaJune 28, 2020 at 1:54 pm
I love, love, love this salad! Very easy to prepare and delicious. I used tricolour quinoa instead, adding more fiber to the recipe. The mint is refreshing and the chopped almonds adds a nice crunch. This is a keeper!
★★★★★
JuhiJuly 4, 2020 at 7:03 am
There’s nothing better than a refreshing and tasty salad in the summers. Thanks for sharing this recipe. I make it a little differently – https://collective.round.glass/thali/water-melon-feta-andamara-0q110410
★★★★
Quinoa Mint Salad with Watermelon and Feta - Shewrites-uaeJuly 16, 2020 at 7:24 pm
[…] Print […]