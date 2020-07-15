Craving a healthy and refreshing breakfast? This Matcha Mint Smoothie bowl is packed full of healthy ingredients like matcha, spinach, fresh mint and coconut milk for a deliciously filling breakfast recipe.

You know those meals you just can’t forget? The ones you can recreate in your mouth and have attempted to recreate in person more times than you can count? This Matcha Mint Smoothie Bowl is one of those meals.

Remember when I went to Grand Cayman in 2018? Well besides missing the white sand beaches, endless sunny days and the nicest people, I also miss the Matcha Mint Smoothie Bowl I got twice at Jesse’s Juice Bar. It was so good, we went back, and I was not ever going to order anything else. It was the smoothie bowl to end all smoothie bowls.

The original smoothie bowl actually doesn’t contain mint, but the first day we were there I spontaneously requested to have some fresh mint leaves added and it was a complete game-changer. Refreshing, energy-boosting and deliciously sweet. Out with acai bowls and in with matcha mint bowls!

What is matcha?

Matcha has gained popularity in the health world over and for good reason! Matcha is a type of green tea that is high in antioxidants. Studies have shown that it can help with liver health, heart health, and brain function. (Source) It does have caffeine in it but I find it impacts me more mildly than coffee does.

Match Smoothie Bowl Ingredients

banana

matcha powder

coconut milk – use the carton kind, not canned kind

fresh mint

baby spinach

cinnamon (optional)

toppings: fresh fruit, yogurt, granola etc.

Thanks to multiple test runs, I figured out that the ingredients you use are key. I like using Silk CoconutMilk because it’s super creamy and blends really well in a smoothie. The first time I tried it, I used coconut water and it was too watery and the second time I tried coconut cream and it was a little heavy for me. Silk CoconutMilk is the perfect middle-ground.

Even though a good base is necessary, the magic is in the toppings! Now that we’re into full-on summer here in California, I can finally get some fresh, delicious berries. A sprinkling of granola is key plus a dollop of either yogurt or Coconut Milk Yogurt for a good dose of healthy fats and let’s be real, it just makes it look super pretty…priorities.

Smoothie Bowl Customizations

Milk – Feel free to swap in any type of milk you’d like.

– Feel free to swap in any type of milk you’d like. Fruit – I recommend keeping the base recipe the same but get creative with the toppings!

– I recommend keeping the base recipe the same but get creative with the toppings! Avocado – Want a creamier base packed with healthy fats? Add in 1/2 of an avocado to the mix! You may need to adjust the amount of liquid you use as the avocado will make it pretty thick!

– Want a creamier base packed with healthy fats? Add in 1/2 of an avocado to the mix! You may need to adjust the amount of liquid you use as the avocado will make it pretty thick! Toppings – Go wild here! Granola, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, fresh fruit, coconut whipped cream… you really can’t go wrong!

Matcha Mint Coconut Smoothie Bowl ★★★★★ 5 from 1 reviews Craving a healthy and refreshing breakfast? This Matcha Mint Smoothie bowl is packed full of healthy ingredients like matcha, spinach, fresh mint and coconut milk for a deliciously filling breakfast recipe. Author: The Healthy Maven

The Healthy Maven Prep Time: 3 minutes

Total Time: 3 minutes

Yield: 1 smoothie 1 x Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 large banana

large banana 1 tsp matcha powder

matcha powder 1/4 – 1/2 cup coconut milk*

– cup coconut milk* 3 fresh mint leaves

fresh mint leaves 1 handful of baby spinach

handful of baby spinach 3 – 4 ice cubes

– ice cubes optional: 1/4 tsp cinnamon

toppings: fresh fruit, yogurt (can use coconut yogurt), granola etc… Instructions Add all ingredients (except toppings) to a high-speed blender

Blend until well-combined

Pour into a bowl and top with toppings

Eat immediately *The less you use the thicker it will be but it will also be more challenging to blend. Start with a 1/4 cup and add more if you need to get things moving.

Like this post? Here are a few other smoothie bowl recipes you might enjoy: