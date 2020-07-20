Ready for a quick, one-pot meal? This easy summer veggie curry comes together in 20 minutes and is packed full of summer veggies + nutrition! A perfect meal the whole family will enjoy.

By now you guys have probably realized that I’m all about the 20-minute meals. I love to cook but since these days I’m the only chef in the house cooking dinner at home most nights of the week, I’m not really interested in spending hours on a weeknight meal. By 5:00 PM I’ve usually hit a wall so I’m ready for something that doesn’t require too much chopping, cooking and of course…dishes! This Summer Veggie Curry fits the bill.

A few weeks ago I sent out a survey to my FREE meal plan subscribers asking what they wanted to see. One of the biggest suggestions I received was more plant-based recipes. I’m all for it because C and I try to eat plant-based a few nights a week. We’ve gone full on vegan but it wasn’t for us, nor was it sustainable. We probably eat chicken once a week, some type of seafood once a week and we love us some dairy. But we’re also perfectly happy with a full-veg meal.

One of my goals is to share more of these easy, 20-minute plant-based recipes, but also offer suggestions if you’re not vegan. What I love about this summer veggie curry is that you can eat just as is or add tofu, chicken, shrimp etc..to your liking. Plus when fall or winter or spring hits, you can just swap out the veggies for something more seasonal. Enough of my talking, it’s time to curry!

Personally my favorite green curry paste is from Mekhala, but the one from Thai Kitchen is very good too!

HOW TO MAKE SUMMER VEGGIE CURRY

STEP 1: Make rice according to package instructions. I prefer brown rice but you can use whatever you prefer/have on hand.

STEP 2: Add coconut oil to a large pot or wok and heat on medium-high heat. Add onions and cook for 3-5 minutes or until transluscent. Add garlic + ginger and cook for an additional minute.

STEP 3: Add green curry paste and stir into pot until it’s coated the onions.

STEP 4: Slowly add your coconut milk and deglaze pan as necessary. Add all coconut milk and water and stir to combine.

STEP 5: Add in zucchini, summer squash + corn kernels. Stir in coconut sugar as well. Bring mixture to a boil and then reduce heat to low. Let veggies cook for 5 minutes.

STEP 6: If veggies aren’t quite cooked through let cook for a few extra minutes. Otherwise turn off heat and add rice wine vinegar, soy sauce and lime juice.

STEP 7: Divide rice into 4 bowls and top with summer veggie curry and toppings of choice e.g. cilantro, red pepper flakes etc..

EASY SWAPS YOU CAN MAKE

Here are a few swaps and questions answered for your summer veggie curry:

Can I add tofu? Absolutely! Just squeeze out extra moisture and add cubed tofu when you add the zucchini + other veggies.

Can I add chicken? For sure! You can add precooked chicken right at the end of cooking or cook chicken in a separate pan and then add at the end.

Can I add shrimp? You bet! Add raw shrimp 2-3 minutes before you are finished cooking or until cooked all the way through.

Can I use red curry paste? Feel free to swap any curry paste in place of green curry.

Can I use different veggies? Yes! Sub in any veggies you want. However you may need to adjust cooking time depending on the veggies you choose.

How long will this last in the refrigerator? If stored properly in an airtight container this summer veggie curry will last for at least 3 days. Just store the sauce + veggies separate from the rice.

MORE 20-MINUTE MEALS

This 20-minute summer veggie curry isn’t the only 20-minute meal on The Healthy Maven! Check out a few of my other favorite quick and easy meals:

Summer Veggie Curry Recipe Ready for a quick, one-pot meal? This easy summer veggie curry comes together in 20 minutes and is packed full of summer veggies + nutrition! A perfect meal the whole family will enjoy. Author: Davida Lederle

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x

Category: Dinner

Method: Cook

Cuisine: Thai

Diet: Vegan Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 2 cups brown rice, cooked according to package instructions

brown rice, cooked according to package instructions 1 tbsp coconut oil (olive oil works too)

coconut oil (olive oil works too) 1 small yellow onion, chopped

small yellow onion, chopped 1 inch nub of fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tbsp green curry paste

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk (I use full fat)

can (14 ounces) coconut milk (I use full fat) 1/2 cup water

water 1 large zucchini, sliced

large zucchini, sliced 1 large summer squash, sliced

1 large head of corn, kernels removed (or roughly 1 cup frozen corn kernels)

large head of corn, kernels removed (or roughly frozen corn kernels) 1 tbsp coconut sugar (or brown sugar)

coconut sugar (or brown sugar) 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

rice wine vinegar 1 tbsp soy sauce (or tamari)

soy sauce (or tamari) 1 lime, juiced

lime, juiced salt + pepper, to taste

optional garnishes: handful of chopped fresh cilantro and red pepper flakes, to taste Instructions Make rice according to package instructions. I prefer brown rice but you can use whatever you prefer/have on hand. Add coconut oil to a large pot or wok and heat on medium-high heat. Add onions and cook for 3-5 minutes or until transluscent. Add garlic + ginger and cook for an additional minute. Add green curry paste and stir into pot until it’s coated the onions. Slowly add your coconut milk and deglaze pan as necessary. Add all coconut milk and water and stir to combine. Add in zucchini, summer squash + corn kernels. Stir in coconut sugar as well. Bring mixture to a boil and then reduce heat to low. Let veggies cook for 5 minutes. If veggies aren’t quite cooked through let cook for a few extra minutes. Otherwise turn off heat and add rice wine vinegar, soy sauce and lime juice. Divide rice into 4 bowls and top with summer veggie curry and toppings of choice e.g. cilantro, red pepper flakes etc..

