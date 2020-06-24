Full-Face Makeup Using Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands

Not a long post today as I’m directing you to a new video I just shared! I know, it’s been wayyyy too long since I shared a video and honestly I don’t miss it all that much (sorry!) but for the contents of this post it definitely made more sense to share it as a video. Today I’m talking about black-owned clean makeup brands and sharing a full-face of makeup with entirely Black-owned companies. After I shared this post on Black-owned Clean Beauty Brands, I put in a big order of products, including different makeup brands. So I wanted to share the actual products I used and let you see for yourself what they look like when applied.

Below you’ll find a video I shared to IGTV as well as a list of all the products I used. I highly encourage you to check out these brands and products. It’s pretty obvious from the video which ones I loved and will definitely be reordering. Very excited to discover more!

FULL FACE MAKEUP OF BLACK-OWNED CLEAN BEAUTY BRANDS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davida 🌿 The Healthy Maven (@thehealthymaven) on Jun 24, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

Foundation: Range Beauty (mixed coconut milk + villa)

Bronzer: Luv + Co Loose Mineral Pigment (in Trust)

Highlighter: Luv + Co Cream Highligher

Brows: Mented High Brown Pencil (in Medium Brown)

Eyeshadow: Lovinah Eye Magic Palette

Eyeliner: Lovinah Liquid Eyeliner

Mascara: Luv + Co Natural Mascara

Lips: Mented Matte Duos (in Nude Lala)