An ultra-thick and creamy smoothie, this classic peanut butter banana smoothie tastes just like a milkshake, but packed full of nutrition! Made with just 4 simple ingredients that you almost definitely have on hand!

I declare this the summer of smoothies! And no, not your average breakfast smoothie but the summer of afternoon pick-me-up smoothies! I’ve never been a non-breakfast smoothie eater before but now that we live in an area with full-blown summer (that sees temps above 80 degrees!) I’m down for anything that will cool me off. This classic peanut butter banana smoothie is no exception.

I generally only started my days with smoothies because they were fast, convenient and packed full of nutrition. Not that this peanut butter banana smoothie isn’t, but I’d consider it more of a snack smoothie than a breakfast smoothie. Maybe because it tastes like the ultimate indulgent milkshake…made from bananas!

I’ll be honest, this recipe is for 1 person but I almost never make it for one. C and I have been enjoying them almost everyday in the afternoon so I generally double the recipe. I’m going to suggest you do the same, because trust me – your partner/kids/neighbor…really anyone….is going to want some.

What You Need

Bananas (fresh or frozen)

Peanut Butter

Almond milk (or other non-dairy or dairy milk)

Ice

Optional: chia seeds or ground flax

You will also need a high-speed blender. I personally use a Vitamix and love it!

How to Thicken Your Smoothie

For a nice extra thick smoothie there’s a few things you can do:

Use Frozen Bananas: Frozen bananas give your peanut butter banana smoothie more of a milkshake consistency

Use Ice: This is baseline what you should use to thicken your smoothie, but especially if your fruit is not frozen!

Reduce your Liquid: If drinking this smoothie with a straw, stick to the 1/2 cup of liquid recommended. However if you prefer to turn this into a smoothie bowl, reduce liquid to a 1/4 cup. It may take a little extra to get the smoothie going in the blender but it will turn out nice and thick and you can eat it with a spoon!

Add ground flax or chia seeds: both flax and chia are super absorbent so they help thicken up a smoothie. Plus they’re also a great source of omega fatty acids.

Make it Green! And a Few Other Swaps…

To give this peanut butter banana smoothie a veggie boost add 1-2 cups of spinach to your blender. I promise you won’t be able to taste it!

to your blender. I promise you won’t be able to taste it! Allergic to peanuts? Feel free to sub any other nut or seed butter

For a caffeine boost, try freezing leftover coffee or cold-brew in an ice cube tray and use those in place of regular ice cubes

in an ice cube tray and use those in place of regular ice cubes Get an extra dose of protein by adding a scoop of protein powder

Add extra fruit ! Love berries? Mango? Sky’s the limit! Just add in another cup of fresh or frozen fruit and a couple extra tablespoons of liquid.

! Love berries? Mango? Sky’s the limit! Just add in another cup of fresh or frozen fruit and a couple extra tablespoons of liquid. Make them popsicles! Add to ice pop molds and freeze for a summer smoothie ice pop!

Classic Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie An ultra-thick and creamy smoothie, this classic peanut butter banana smoothie tastes just like a milkshake, but packed full of nutrition! Made with just 4 simple ingredients that you almost definitely have on hand! Author: Davida Lederle

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 2 minutes

Yield: 1 smoothie 1 x

Category: Breakfast

Method: Blend

Diet: Vegan Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 large banana (fresh or frozen)

large banana (fresh or frozen) 1 cup ice

ice 1/2 cup almond milk (or other non-dairy or dairy milk)*

almond milk (or other non-dairy or dairy milk)* 1 – 2 tbsp peanut butter

– tbsp peanut butter optional: 1 tbsp ground flax or chia seeds Instructions Add all ingredients to your blender and blend until smooth, roughly 30 seconds. Add to a cup and drink immediately *Reduce to 1/4 cup for a smoothie bowl. Top with sliced banana, more peanut butter and any other toppings of choice.

Like this post? Here are a few other smoothie recipes you might enjoy: