Welcome back to another round of seasonal reads! As a reminder, we try to stop in every few months to round-up what we’ve been reading. We tend to stick to a 5-book format since it’s a pretty attainable goal and prevents you from getting stuck in indecision paralysis. Also we stick to fiction + occasionally memoirs or autobiographies because we all need a little escape.

We’re also keeping up with our anti-racism reading. You can review the ones we’ve read here. Otherwise, here’s what we’ve been reading this summer:

5 Books to Read This Summer

1. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

I absolutely loved this book. It’s a non-fiction chronicle by Lori Gottlieb, a licensed marriage and family therapist about her experience both as a therapist and as a patient in therapy. The stories of her patients are gripping (and relatable) as is Lori’s own story and her journey to becoming a therapist. Couldn’t put this one down.

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The story of the Vignes twin sisters and how their life trajectories play out differently over the course of many years. One remains in the south with her Black daughter. The other hides her identity and passes for white. This book touches on race, identity and family relationships that are feel particularly relevant right now. It was truly moving and basically impossible to put down.

3. Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

Remember Jodi Picoult? I used to be obsessed with her books in college and am so glad I recently stumbled across Small Great Things. This book is actually from 2016 but so relevant right now. The book focuses on race in America and revolves around a delivery nurse, named Ruth Jefferson. It’s a fascinating story that makes you feel every single emotion. Highly recommend!

4. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

Need a solid chick flick book that is the perfect “beach read”? And by beach I mean your backyard… This is the first book in a series that follows different characters love lives. I was instantly hooked on this book and read it in a day. Quick preview: Alexa agrees to go to a wedding with a guy she got stuck in an elevator with.

5. The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

I’m not a Good Reads connoisseur but this is rated 4.5 which is apparently unheard of. It was a dark yet beautiful read about a Nigerian girl who doesn’t give up on her dream and continues to fight for herself despite being trapped in a life of servitude.

