Healthy Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream. It’s made with just 3 simple ingredients and is ready in minutes! It’s also gluten-free, vegan and paleo. Ice cream just got a healthy makeover!

Do you remember when banana “ice cream” hit the food scene? I swear every food blogger has at least one recipe for banana ice cream on their site because everyone seemed to be obsessed! Now years later, I feel like the craze has died down but honestly don’t know why. This sweet treat is so simple to make, satisfying and dare I say healthy?!

You can make banana ice cream in a variety of flavors but from years of analytics on you (my lovely readers!!) I know that you are all as obsessed with the combination of peanut butter and chocolate as I am. A true match made in heaven!

Lee and I always joke that if we wanted to start a blog that was an overnight sensation it would be exclusively peanut butter + chocolate recipes. Without fail these recipes go viral. And for good reason. Who doesn’t love the epic combo that is PB + Choc?!

Let’s get to the recipe…

Here’s What You Need:

Frozen bananas

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Natural peanut butter

Seriously – that’s it!

How to Make Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana Ice Cream

Don’t be intimidated to make your own ice cream. Banana ice cream is suuuper simple to make.

STEP 1: Peel and chop your bananas. Place them in an airtight container and freeze overnight. If you forget to throw them in the freezer the night before, freeze for at least a couple of hours – you’ll want them to be completely frozen!

STEP 2: Add the frozen bananas, cocoa powder and peanut butter to a food processor.

STEP 3: Process until ice cream consistency is reached. This typically takes me 1-3 minutes so be patient! You may need to scrape down the sides occasionally to make sure the mixture is well combined.

STEP 4: Stir in the remaining peanut butter to create “chunks” in your ice cream. Leave as is for banana “soft serve” or place in the freezer to harden up like traditional ice cream.

Storing Banana Ice Cream

If you aren’t going to eat your banana ice cream right away (who are you and how do you have that self control?!), you can store the ice cream in the freezer in an airtight container. When you’re ready to enjoy, use an ice cream scoop to serve it like traditional ice cream.

Banana Soft Serve Variations

The best thing about banana soft serve is that you can make it your own! Here are some ideas:

Fresh or frozen berries + chocolate chips

Cookies and cream

Any other nut or seed butter with cocoa powder or chocolate chips

Traditional vanilla by adding vanilla beans or vanilla extract

Mint chocolate chip by adding peppermint extract and chocolate chips

Add some cookie dough chunks

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 3 servings 1 x

Category: Dessert

Method: Blend

Cuisine: American

3 large ripe bananas, chopped and frozen (for at least 2 hours)

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tbsp natural peanut butter

