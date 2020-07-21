Healthy Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream. It’s made with just 3 simple ingredients and is ready in minutes! It’s also gluten-free, vegan and paleo. Ice cream just got a healthy makeover!
Do you remember when banana “ice cream” hit the food scene? I swear every food blogger has at least one recipe for banana ice cream on their site because everyone seemed to be obsessed! Now years later, I feel like the craze has died down but honestly don’t know why. This sweet treat is so simple to make, satisfying and dare I say healthy?!
You can make banana ice cream in a variety of flavors but from years of analytics on you (my lovely readers!!) I know that you are all as obsessed with the combination of peanut butter and chocolate as I am. A true match made in heaven!
Lee and I always joke that if we wanted to start a blog that was an overnight sensation it would be exclusively peanut butter + chocolate recipes. Without fail these recipes go viral. And for good reason. Who doesn’t love the epic combo that is PB + Choc?!
Let’s get to the recipe…
Here’s What You Need:
- Frozen bananas
- Unsweetened cocoa powder
- Natural peanut butter
Seriously – that’s it!
How to Make Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana Ice Cream
Don’t be intimidated to make your own ice cream. Banana ice cream is suuuper simple to make.
STEP 1: Peel and chop your bananas. Place them in an airtight container and freeze overnight. If you forget to throw them in the freezer the night before, freeze for at least a couple of hours – you’ll want them to be completely frozen!
STEP 2: Add the frozen bananas, cocoa powder and peanut butter to a food processor.
STEP 3: Process until ice cream consistency is reached. This typically takes me 1-3 minutes so be patient! You may need to scrape down the sides occasionally to make sure the mixture is well combined.
STEP 4: Stir in the remaining peanut butter to create “chunks” in your ice cream. Leave as is for banana “soft serve” or place in the freezer to harden up like traditional ice cream.
Storing Banana Ice Cream
If you aren’t going to eat your banana ice cream right away (who are you and how do you have that self control?!), you can store the ice cream in the freezer in an airtight container. When you’re ready to enjoy, use an ice cream scoop to serve it like traditional ice cream.
Banana Soft Serve Variations
The best thing about banana soft serve is that you can make it your own! Here are some ideas:
- Fresh or frozen berries + chocolate chips
- Cookies and cream
- Any other nut or seed butter with cocoa powder or chocolate chips
- Traditional vanilla by adding vanilla beans or vanilla extract
- Mint chocolate chip by adding peppermint extract and chocolate chips
- Add some cookie dough chunks
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Healthy Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream. It’s made with just 3 simple ingredients and is ready in minutes! It’s also gluten-free, vegan and paleo. Ice cream just got a healthy makeover!
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
- Yield: 3 servings 1x
- Category: Dessert
- Method: Blend
- Cuisine: American
- Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
- 3 large ripe bananas, chopped and frozen (for at least 2 hours)
- 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tbsp natural peanut butter
Instructions
- Add bananas, cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter to a food processor.
- Process until ice cream consistency is reached. You may need to scrape down the sides occasionally but this should only take 1-3 minutes.
- Stir in 1 other tablespoon of peanut butter to create “swirls”.
- Eat immediately or store in freezer until ready to eat and scoop out like ice cream.
Like this post? Here are others you might enjoy:
- Creamy Cold Brew Ice Pops
- Vegan Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 3-Ingredient Frozen Yogurt
- Chocolate Avocado Ice Cream
JOIN THE THM NEWSLETTER
Join 20,000+ members of the THM Community to get access to exclusive recipes, healthy lifestyle tips and behind-the-scenes news from our team!
24 Comments
June @ How to Philosophize with CakeJune 23, 2015 at 7:20 am
Ah yes–I used to have banana soft serve a lot when I first discovered it! Definitely something I should break out again… 🙂
LeeJune 23, 2015 at 8:50 am
PB + Chocolate is the golden ticket. 😛
AshleyJune 23, 2015 at 9:45 am
… As I sit here reading this, eating my chia seed pudding for mid-am snack 🙂 lol.
Even though I literally JUST launched my blog last week, I can already relate to this post. While I have been making up recipes and enjoyed sharing them with friends for the past couple years, it is totally different sharing them via blog. I forget that when having a real-time convo with non-blogging peeps, or non-foodies, sometimes they don’t have a clue what you’re talking about. And then you start to feel silly, even though you know in your heart chia seeds and matcha are da bomb! 😉
CassieJune 23, 2015 at 11:21 am
Looks like crack in a bowl to me! NOM!
Cassie @ Almost Getting it TogetherJune 23, 2015 at 11:59 am
I love you. I feel like we have so much to catch up on. This post resonates so much with just… life. And I always love mussels. You can cook them for me anytime. xoxo
Alexa [fooduzzi.com]June 23, 2015 at 12:43 pm
This looks delicious! I’m in a chocolate peanut butter mood, too – In fact, I’ve dubbed this week Fooduzzi’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Week! There’s nothing better than this duo 🙂
Casey @ Casey the College CeliacJune 23, 2015 at 1:52 pm
I feel like most bloggers can map our their lives BB and AB – before blog and after blog. Blogging brings amazing changes, connections and a sense of accomplishment and worth. But, it does have its difficulties too. None that can’t be drowned out in a delicious nana ice cream sundae of course! My favorite is to add blueberries – for some reason, they’re my favorite frozen fruit to blend! YUM!
LaurenJune 24, 2015 at 1:40 am
I am 100% making this soon. I have been craving bananery kind of soft serve for a while now. So good it only has a few ingredients in as well 🙂
Danielle @ Little Mama Big LifeJune 24, 2015 at 6:18 am
Ok lady, its like you read my mind! I was just looking for a good recipe to use up some browning bananas! Totally trying this!
Les | Balanced BerryJune 24, 2015 at 1:02 pm
The funny thing is, I still don’t consider myself a “blogger.” While I’ve had my blog for almost a year, I still haven’t quite been able to dedicate the time and resources into it that I wish I could to really feel established. So in a lot of ways I still feel like I’m reading blogs from an outside perspective. That said, I totally remember seeing banana soft serve for the first time on Oh She Glows and thinking it was literally magic! I suppose in a way, it is.
And if you and Lee ever do decide to start a PB and chocolate blog, I wholeheartedly support that decision!
Luv What You DoJune 24, 2015 at 10:22 pm
That looks like the PERFECT texture. YUMMY!
Stella @ Stellicious LifeJune 25, 2015 at 8:10 am
Lol, can you believe I never had banana soft serve? I know, shocking! *gasps* 😉 But this looks so good I’ll have to try it asap! At times I eat frozen banana slices but never thought of making a soft chocolate ice cream with it, don’t know why when it looks so delicious I want to eat it by the spoonful!
ps. and yes I wholeheartedly support your and Lee’s idea to start a chocolate+PB recipe blog it would be a smash! 😉
Ashley @ A Lady Goes WestJune 25, 2015 at 3:16 pm
I feel the need to share this everywhere, just so it can add to the popularness of this deliciousness — as you expect ahhaha. Because yes, who doesn’t love all of the things mixed together? What a simple and easy treat! Thanks for sharing, Davida! 🙂
Dani @ DaniCaliforniaCooksJune 25, 2015 at 7:13 pm
PB and chocolate – it’s foolproof! I had some version of pb and chocolate for breakfast this morning 😉
Nicole @ Foodie Loves FitnessJune 26, 2015 at 4:43 pm
It’s true, it’s pretty much a guarantee that I’ll like anything with PB + banana, let alone when chocolate is involved too! I love making banana soft serve and actually was planning on making banana blueberry soft serve for lunch in a bit 🙂
Mary FrancesJune 27, 2015 at 1:52 pm
You and Lee are genius. The world cannot handle yall together, good gosh.
And my lanta, lemme face plant in this soft serve! I <3 how simple this is, and yet so rich and decadent!
Yes, I have wanted to go back to where I could bake without thinking about photographs and commenting all.the.time but it's worth it. You make an awesome healthy maven btw, keep telling me about chia seeds 🙂
Kathleen @ Yummy CrumbleJuly 11, 2015 at 10:32 am
I totally need this in my life. I love that it’s only three ingredients, and hello…peanut butter, chocolate and banana.
Davida KugelmassJuly 19, 2015 at 8:36 pm
right?! So simple and delish!
Christina AlemanJuly 23, 2016 at 10:42 am
Thanks for posting this very interesting recipe.
FLORIAugust 21, 2017 at 12:10 am
This recipe is a JOKE. It tastes NOTHING like ice cream.
If you are for even one second thinking this is good, you are pathological insane.
It’s not ice cream. It’s not good. Get a life stupid vegans and stop lying to yourselves thinking you are good food.
Charlene EntwistleFebruary 13, 2018 at 2:03 pm
Just had it on pancakes with banana and double cream very yummy!!
Davida @ The Healthy MavenFebruary 19, 2018 at 3:38 pm
Glad to hear it! Enjoy!
Mr.LotoFebruary 15, 2018 at 6:17 am
I love simple things and this recipe with only 3 ingredients seems good and healthy, in short, perfect!