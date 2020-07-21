dessert gluten-free paleo popsicles/ice cream summer vegan

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

July 21, 2020
Healthy Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream. It’s made with just 3 simple ingredients and is ready in minutes! It’s also gluten-free, vegan and paleo. Ice cream just got a healthy makeover!

Do you remember when banana “ice cream” hit the food scene? I swear every food blogger has at least one recipe for banana ice cream on their site because everyone seemed to be obsessed! Now years later, I feel like the craze has died down but honestly don’t know why. This sweet treat is so simple to make, satisfying and dare I say healthy?! 

You can make banana ice cream in a variety of flavors but from years of analytics on you (my lovely readers!!) I know that you are all as obsessed with the combination of peanut butter and chocolate as I am. A true match made in heaven! 

Lee and I always joke that if we wanted to start a blog that was an overnight sensation it would be exclusively peanut butter + chocolate recipes. Without fail these recipes go viral. And for good reason. Who doesn’t love the epic combo that is PB + Choc?!

Let’s get to the recipe…

Here’s What You Need:

  • Frozen bananas
  • Unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Natural peanut butter

Seriously – that’s it!

 

How to Make Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana Ice Cream

Don’t be intimidated to make your own ice cream. Banana ice cream is suuuper simple to make. 

STEP 1: Peel and chop your bananas. Place them in an airtight container and freeze overnight. If you forget to throw them in the freezer the night before, freeze for at least a couple of hours – you’ll want them to be completely frozen!

STEP 2: Add the frozen bananas, cocoa powder and peanut butter to a food processor. 

STEP 3: Process until ice cream consistency is reached. This typically takes me 1-3 minutes so be patient! You may need to scrape down the sides occasionally to make sure the mixture is well combined. 

STEP 4: Stir in the remaining peanut butter to create “chunks” in your ice cream.  Leave as is for banana “soft serve” or place in the freezer to harden up like traditional ice cream.

Storing Banana Ice Cream

If you aren’t going to eat your banana ice cream right away (who are you and how do you have that self control?!), you can store the ice cream in the freezer in an airtight container. When you’re ready to enjoy, use an ice cream scoop to serve it like traditional ice cream. 

Banana Soft Serve Variations

The best thing about banana soft serve is that you can make it your own! Here are some ideas:

  • Fresh or frozen berries + chocolate chips
  • Cookies and cream 
  • Any other nut or seed butter with cocoa powder or chocolate chips
  • Traditional vanilla by adding vanilla beans or vanilla extract
  • Mint chocolate chip by adding peppermint extract and chocolate chips
  • Add some cookie dough chunks 

 

 

  • Author: Davida Lederle
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 0 minutes
  • Total Time: 5 minutes
  • Yield: 3 servings 1x
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: Blend
  • Cuisine: American
  • Diet: Vegan
Ingredients

  • 3 large ripe bananas, chopped and frozen (for at least 2 hours)
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 tbsp natural peanut butter

Instructions

  1. Add bananas, cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter to a food processor.
  2. Process until ice cream consistency is reached. You may need to scrape down the sides occasionally but this should only take 1-3 minutes.
  3. Stir in 1 other tablespoon of peanut butter to create “swirls”.
  4. Eat immediately or store in freezer until ready to eat and scoop out like ice cream.

 

24 Comments

  • Reply
    June @ How to Philosophize with Cake
    June 23, 2015 at 7:20 am

    Ah yes–I used to have banana soft serve a lot when I first discovered it! Definitely something I should break out again… 🙂

  • Reply
    Lee
    June 23, 2015 at 8:50 am

    PB + Chocolate is the golden ticket. 😛

  • Reply
    Ashley
    June 23, 2015 at 9:45 am

    … As I sit here reading this, eating my chia seed pudding for mid-am snack 🙂 lol.
    Even though I literally JUST launched my blog last week, I can already relate to this post. While I have been making up recipes and enjoyed sharing them with friends for the past couple years, it is totally different sharing them via blog. I forget that when having a real-time convo with non-blogging peeps, or non-foodies, sometimes they don’t have a clue what you’re talking about. And then you start to feel silly, even though you know in your heart chia seeds and matcha are da bomb! 😉

  • Reply
    Cassie
    June 23, 2015 at 11:21 am

    Looks like crack in a bowl to me! NOM!

  • Reply
    Cassie @ Almost Getting it Together
    June 23, 2015 at 11:59 am

    I love you. I feel like we have so much to catch up on. This post resonates so much with just… life. And I always love mussels. You can cook them for me anytime. xoxo

  • Reply
    Alexa [fooduzzi.com]
    June 23, 2015 at 12:43 pm

    This looks delicious! I’m in a chocolate peanut butter mood, too – In fact, I’ve dubbed this week Fooduzzi’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Week! There’s nothing better than this duo 🙂

  • Reply
    Casey @ Casey the College Celiac
    June 23, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    I feel like most bloggers can map our their lives BB and AB – before blog and after blog. Blogging brings amazing changes, connections and a sense of accomplishment and worth. But, it does have its difficulties too. None that can’t be drowned out in a delicious nana ice cream sundae of course! My favorite is to add blueberries – for some reason, they’re my favorite frozen fruit to blend! YUM!

  • Reply
    Lauren
    June 24, 2015 at 1:40 am

    I am 100% making this soon. I have been craving bananery kind of soft serve for a while now. So good it only has a few ingredients in as well 🙂

  • Reply
    Danielle @ Little Mama Big Life
    June 24, 2015 at 6:18 am

    Ok lady, its like you read my mind! I was just looking for a good recipe to use up some browning bananas! Totally trying this!

  • Reply
    Les | Balanced Berry
    June 24, 2015 at 1:02 pm

    The funny thing is, I still don’t consider myself a “blogger.” While I’ve had my blog for almost a year, I still haven’t quite been able to dedicate the time and resources into it that I wish I could to really feel established. So in a lot of ways I still feel like I’m reading blogs from an outside perspective. That said, I totally remember seeing banana soft serve for the first time on Oh She Glows and thinking it was literally magic! I suppose in a way, it is.

    And if you and Lee ever do decide to start a PB and chocolate blog, I wholeheartedly support that decision!

  • Reply
    Luv What You Do
    June 24, 2015 at 10:22 pm

    That looks like the PERFECT texture. YUMMY!

  • Reply
    Stella @ Stellicious Life
    June 25, 2015 at 8:10 am

    Lol, can you believe I never had banana soft serve? I know, shocking! *gasps* 😉 But this looks so good I’ll have to try it asap! At times I eat frozen banana slices but never thought of making a soft chocolate ice cream with it, don’t know why when it looks so delicious I want to eat it by the spoonful!

    ps. and yes I wholeheartedly support your and Lee’s idea to start a chocolate+PB recipe blog it would be a smash! 😉

  • Reply
    Ashley @ A Lady Goes West
    June 25, 2015 at 3:16 pm

    I feel the need to share this everywhere, just so it can add to the popularness of this deliciousness — as you expect ahhaha. Because yes, who doesn’t love all of the things mixed together? What a simple and easy treat! Thanks for sharing, Davida! 🙂

  • Reply
    Dani @ DaniCaliforniaCooks
    June 25, 2015 at 7:13 pm

    PB and chocolate – it’s foolproof! I had some version of pb and chocolate for breakfast this morning 😉

  • Reply
    Nicole @ Foodie Loves Fitness
    June 26, 2015 at 4:43 pm

    It’s true, it’s pretty much a guarantee that I’ll like anything with PB + banana, let alone when chocolate is involved too! I love making banana soft serve and actually was planning on making banana blueberry soft serve for lunch in a bit 🙂

  • Reply
    Mary Frances
    June 27, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    You and Lee are genius. The world cannot handle yall together, good gosh.
    And my lanta, lemme face plant in this soft serve! I <3 how simple this is, and yet so rich and decadent!
    Yes, I have wanted to go back to where I could bake without thinking about photographs and commenting all.the.time but it's worth it. You make an awesome healthy maven btw, keep telling me about chia seeds 🙂

  • Reply
    Kathleen @ Yummy Crumble
    July 11, 2015 at 10:32 am

    I totally need this in my life. I love that it’s only three ingredients, and hello…peanut butter, chocolate and banana.

  • Reply
    Christina Aleman
    July 23, 2016 at 10:42 am

    Thanks for posting this very interesting recipe.

  • Reply
    FLORI
    August 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    This recipe is a JOKE. It tastes NOTHING like ice cream.

    If you are for even one second thinking this is good, you are pathological insane.

    It’s not ice cream. It’s not good. Get a life stupid vegans and stop lying to yourselves thinking you are good food.

  • Reply
    Charlene Entwistle
    February 13, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Just had it on pancakes with banana and double cream very yummy!!

  • Reply
    Mr.Loto
    February 15, 2018 at 6:17 am

    I love simple things and this recipe with only 3 ingredients seems good and healthy, in short, perfect!

Leave a Reply

