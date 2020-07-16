7 Sustainably Made Face Masks

I know we’ve been living this way for five months but somehow that makes this all stranger..? Without thinking twice, my face mask is now my latest and greatest accessory. I don’t leave the house without it and that’s the new normal! Since I don’t see this changing anytime in the near future, I thought I would share a few sustainable brands making face masks. There are, in fact ways to be both safe and sustainable!

I’ll be stocking up on a few to add a little variety to my collection. Here are my discoveries!

This company is doing it all. They’re intentional about inclusion and sustainability and will be my new go-to for everyday comfort clothes! These face masks are helping to keep their team working during this time of uncertainty.

I’m so impressed with this company based out of Minnesota! They began with the goal of making long-lasting and versatile clothing. Everything is made in-house and only after you order it!

Influenced by their Latina heritage, Selva Negra creates ethical and sustainable products in Los Angeles, California. They started making and donating masks to health care workers and are now selling to the public.

Christy Dawn is using deadstock fabric from their LA factory to create reusable face masks. They have such fun yet timeless prints!

This new-to-me company is mindful about every step of their production process. They use low impact fabrics, ethical factories and recyclable/compostable shipping packages. They started making face masks out of surplus fabric from their jumpsuits! They’re also a great option for anyone who wants a mask that ties behind the head.

I included Eileen Fisher in my sustainable winter coats round-up so I was excited to see that they started making masks! They’re super transparent about their supply chain, fabrics, employees, etc. and hold their company to the highest standard!

Another one of my go-to sustainable clothing brands! They are also creating masks from deadstock fabric. They give back one reusable mask to an essential worker in San Francisco with every mask purchase.

Like this post? Here are others you might enjoy: