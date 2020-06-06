A delicious and classic recipe for homemade pita chips baked in the oven. This baked pita chip recipe requires just 3-4 simple ingredients with customizable flavoring options and is ready in under 10 minutes.
This is probably C’s most requested recipe and it’s likely because it’s a nostalgic one for the both of us. We recently celebrated our 2 year wedding anniversary and 9 years together but this recipe actually predates “us”. Some of you may know the story of how we met (you can listen to it here) but long story short we both went to the same college (McGill!) but didn’t meet each other until the night of my graduation. We *kind of* ran in similar circles which means we have similar memories of the same people and places but never together. In the early years it was fun to discover all the things we both loved but never experienced together and one of those things happens to be homemade pita with za’atar.
I’m not entirely sure why, but there were a couple of places on campus that sold the most delicious homemade pita with a za’atar seasoning. C and I both loved it and would buy it all the time but obviously never together. Every time we eat these homemade pita chips we’re brought back to those days which feel both like yesterday and 10 years ago…because it’s been 10 years WOAH.
Now I’m a little wrapped up making homemade bread (just like the rest of you!) so while I’d love to be making my own pita I end up just going for store-bought pita bread instead. What I love about this recipe is that it’s a great way to use up old pita that you haven’t gotten to or have leftover. And who knows…maybe this will take you down memory lane as well!
What You Need for This Recipe
- Pita bread -Ideally day old bread (the older, the better – just make sure it’s still good)
- Olive oil
- Za’atar seasoning (for other options see below)
- Sea salt
How to Make Homemade Pita Chips
STEP 1: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and cut pita bread into chips by slicing into 1/8ths
STEP 2: Add chips to a large bowl and while tossing with your hand, drizzle olive oil into bowl. Make sure all chips are well coated. Top with za’atar or seasoning of choice (see below for ideas).
STEP 3: Place chips in a single layer onto TWO baking sheets. Do not overcrowd pita chips onto one sheet. Be sure to spread out over two. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until slightly browned and crisp around the edges. Allow to cool for 10 minutes on tray before eating.
Customize Your Pita Chips!
I love my homemade pita chips baked with za’atar but there’s plenty of options for you to customize these baked pita chips to make them your own. Here are a few ideas:
Herby Pita Chips: 1-2 tbsps of dried herbs + 1/2 tsp garlic powder + sea salt
Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips: replace olive oil with melted coconut oil + 1 tsp of cinnamon + 1 tbsp coconut sugar
Everything Bagel Pita Chips: 2 tbsp everything bagel seasoning + sea salt
Honestly, skies the limit! Just aim for 1-2 tablespoons of your favorite seasoning in place of the za’atar.
How to Store Homemade Pita Chips
I find these chips keep best when stored in a brown paper bag. This allows for air flow (to keep the chips crisp) but prevents them from getting stale. Keep them on the counter at room temperature for up to 3 days. Though they rarely last more than a day in our house…
What to Eat With These Pita Chips
Honestly, I'm more of a solo chip gal and especially with the za'atar flavor on these homemade pita chips. However, if dipping is more your thing, here are a few options of what to eat with these baked pita chips:
Homemade Pita Chips
- Prep Time: 2 minutes
- Cook Time: 8 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
- Yield: 4 servings 1x
- Category: snacks
- Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
- 4 pitas
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp za’atar
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F
- Cut pita into 8 triangles
- Add pita to a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil until each chip is fully coated.
- Sprinkle with za’atar and salt or spices of choice.
- Lay in a single layer over 2 baking sheets. Do not overcrowd.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes or until slightly browned and crispy. Watch carefully to ensure they don’t burn.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool.
- Store in a brown paper bag on the countertop for up to 3 days.
