I feel like “tinted moisturizers” are having a moment. Especially now that we’re all home and not wanting a full coverage face of makeup. They add a nice even layer to the skin without feeling like you have something super heavy on it. In general, they’re lighter coverage than foundation and tend to have additional skin benefits (other than just coverage). So to help you guys out in your clean tinted moisturizer journey, I thought I’d round up my favorite natural tinted moisturizers and what you should be looking for in products.

Types of Tinted Moisturizers

“Tinted moisturizer” is pretty much a broad term for a light layer coverage skincare product. They often go by a couple of different names and occasionally also have SPF (woot!). You’ll notice a lot of crossover with my natural facial sunscreen post because many tinted moisturizers include SPF and many facial sunscreens have a layer of coverage. Twice the bang for your buck! Let’s look at a couple different names for natural tinted moisturizers.

Tinted moisturizer – This is exactly as it sounds: face moisturizer with a tint. It’s typically pretty sheer coverage and depending on the product, may or may not include SPF.

Skin tints – Basically another name for tinted moisturizer that has gained popularity in the last few years.

BB Cream – Remember around five years ago when BB creams were all the rage?! BB creams provide a little coverage while also benefitting the skin with added antioxidants and SPF.

CC Cream – The “cc” in CC cream stands for color correcting! CC creams usually provide benefits to your skin as well as color correcting properties. If you have redness or any discoloration of the skin, this will balance out your skin tone!

The Best Natural Tinted Moisturizers

Clean beauty has come out with a bunch of really awesome tinted moisturizers, bb creams, cc creams and the like in the last few years. I wanted to round up some of my favorites that I think are worth investing in.

This has become my go-to product of the summer! ILIA released this earlier this year and I absolutely love the light-weight formula, skin benefits and SPF 40! It is very sheer and dewy so don’t expect full coverage but it definitely helps to even out any redness. If you tend to have oily skin you will likely want a setting powder for this product but my dry skin loves it.

Benefits: Super moisturizing, great ingredients for your skin, dewy finish.

My shade: ST5

If you’re looking for something with slightly more coverage than the ILIA skin tint, you will love the Suntegrity Impeccable Skin. It’s not quite a foundation but does definitely even things out. It’s also oil-free if that’s your thing is dries down a lot more than the ILIA skin tint so best for people who tend to have more oily-combination skin.

Benefits: Evens out skin tone, oil and fragrance-free and matte finish.

My Shade: Buff

I mentioned this in my facial sunscreen but but this is actually my beach day sunscreen but also a great CC cream for everyday use. It does contain coconut oil which is comedogenic for certain skin types BUT I personally haven’t found it correlates with any of my breakouts. That being said, it is reef-safe and has anti-aging benefits that none of the other facial sunscreens on this list have so it’s kind of a double-whammy. I will reapply it throughout the day but I trust that I won’t burn or overexpose my skin when wearing this.

Benefits: long-lasting, anti-aging benefits, light coverage.

My shade: Desert Glow

For anyone who loves a good oil moisturizer but wants a little bit of coverage you will love this product. It’s definitely a wet consistency but it does dry down a lot throughout the day. Perfect for anyone who wants that “no makeup makeup” look. They also have the most extensive shade range. Though I haven’t tried it, the Vapour Velvet Glow Foundation looks to be a very similar product even though it’s advertised as a foundation.

Benefits: Super moisturizing and oil-based

My Shade: 04

Tinted Moisturizers I Don’t Love:

My biggest issue with this tinted moisturizer is the lack of options for shades. It’s pretty limited and not inclusive so while I actually do like the coverage of this product, I won’t be recommending it until they expand their product line.

I actually don’t mind this tinted moisturizer as much as I don’t like it as a foundation so perhaps this isn’t all bad. Obviously I have a lot of strong feelings about Beautycounter but my main issue is that this product is advertised as a their foundation that is buildable, but frankly it is not. As a tinted moisturizer, it’s fine. If you think you’re getting more than a light layer of coverage, think again.

