The Best Summer Salad Recipes

For some reason I am more inspired by the produce and comforting recipes of fall and winter than I am during the summer. It seems a bit counterintuitive because produce is so abundant in the summer but I’ve always been a fan of soups and stews so sometimes I struggle with my summer salad game. Having said that, I can always count on a salad to deliver in the summertime! I love experimenting with dressings and different ingredients to make sure my salads are packed with flavor and never boring. So if you also struggle with keeping salads interesting, I’ve rounded up my 12 favorite salads to enjoy during the summer. Enjoy!

12 Summer Salad Recipes

Spice things up this summer with this grilled kale caesar salad with spicy shrimp. Boring old kale gets a makeover in this flavorful and filling summer salad recipe.

Make this traditional Middle Eastern dish at home. Add grilled chicken to make it a complete meal with crispy pita chips on top too!

Change up your usual boring salad with this crispy and flavorful Chinese Chicken Salad recipe! Made with crunchy napa cabbage, crispy ramen noodles and a delicious asian dressing this salad will become a weeknight staple and family favorite.

A delicious and summery Grilled Kale Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette! Topped with peaches, shallots and toasted hazelnuts, you will fall head over heels for this fun new recipe to get in your veggies!

This Strawberry Panzanella Salad is made with only 6 main ingredients and is SO delicious! It’s perfect for any get togethers, parties or even a delicious lunch or dinner!

This Arugula Peach and Halloumi Salad is the summer salad I just can’t get enough of! Tossed with pecans, onions and fresh mint and topped with a lemon vinaigrette, I have no doubts you will love this salad too!

The combination of juicy watermelon, marinated zesty ahi tuna, and fresh cucumber in this Watermelon Ahi Tuna Salad makes for the perfect light and refreshing summer salad or meal starter!

A light and refreshing salad recipe for Spring or Summer, this Lemon Herb Spiral Zucchini Noodle Salad will become a seasonal classic. Full of fibre, and veggies and ready in 10 minutes or less!

This Simple Kale Tahini Salad makes the perfect dinner base or side dish for a quick and healthy weekday meal. Pair it with some protein or eat it on the side for a healthy dose of greens.

A refreshing and light summer recipe for Quinoa Mint Salad with Watermelon and Feta that can be enjoyed as an easy side or a hearty main dish all season long. It’s full of flavor from fresh mint, sweet watermelon and tangy feta cheese.

Take lunch up a notch with this strawberry spinach salad! It is the perfect mixture of sweet and savory and you won’t regret meal prepping it for every day of the week.

The perfect veggie-filled recipe full of flavour and crunch will make this Gluten-Free Ramen Noodle Salad your new favorite. Using gluten-free ramen noodles and a cilantro-lime dressing, this salad will become a meal staple.