This is going to sound so bougie (and feel free to judge me hard for it!) but one of the things I’m missing most right now is going to the spa. Most of you probably know how different C and I am so it’s rare we have a joint activity we both enjoy. The spa is one of the few exceptions. I’m actually not a big massage person but I love a good, relaxing water circuit and so C and I try to make a point of visiting one every month or so. Now before the judgment comes let me preface this by also saying that I love a good deal. There’s a zero percent chance I’m going to monthly water spa circuits if I’m not getting some kind of deal involved. Half the experience is actually getting the deal! I am my mother’s daughter…

But back to missing the spa. Once a month or so C and I would go on Tuesdays to the Kabuki spa is San Francisco. They have a Tuesday special where the water circuit is $25 a person. And it’s also the only day that’s co-ed. So occasionally C and I would play hookie and go for a midday spa circuit. One of my favorite parts of visiting the Kabuki was the salt scrub they’d offer in the steam room. You’d scoop out a little cup before going in and then rub it all over your body while letting steam soak it into your skin. Then before leaving you’d wash it off and your skin would feel so soft and smooth.

It looks like we won’t be visiting the Kabuki anytime soon so I’ve decided to get creative and create my own little spa circuit aka cranking the shower on super hot and rubbing this salt scrub all over my body. It’s not quite the same but it does feel like a little normalcy (and self-care!) during this crazy time. So I thought I would share my go-to salt scrub recipe with you as well as a couple tips for how to make a salt scrub and use it at home. Let’s dive in…

The Benefits of a Salt Scrub

We often hear about the benefits of exfoliation for our faces. Dead skin cells build up and can clog pores and cause acne. That’s why exfoliating your face is encouraged a few times a week. But what about our bodies? Our body skin also builds up dead skin cells which many of us ignore and never exfoliate. There are a couple different ways to exfoliate your skin, with a salt scrub being one of them.

The benefit of a salt scrub is that it not only helps to exfoliate the skin (leading to smoother, softer and healthier skin), but it also encourages detoxification. By stimulating the lymphatic system, a salt scrub can help our bodies natural detoxification efforts helping us to eliminate stagnant toxins in our bodies.

Why Use a Salt Scrub vs. Sugar Scrub

Many people have heard of sugar scrubs so what’s the difference between a salt scrub and sugar scrub? Well both have the benefit of exfoliating the skin so yay for that! Salt scrubs tend to be a bit more abrasive on the skin so if you’re super sensitive, I would stick to a sugar scrub, however if you’re looking for something a bit more intense, salt scrubs are the way to go. I’d also recommend only using a sugar scrub on the face and not using a salt scrub due to the size of the granules and the sensitive nature of our facial skin.

There are also so many incredible minerals in sea salt that are absorbed by the body when using a salt scrub of which there aren’t nearly as many in a sugar scrub.

Types of Salt to Use

There are so many types of sea salt out there that you can use in this salt scrub recipe. I’m listing just a few to get you inspired. Note: I wouldn’t recommend using regular table salt as there is very little therapeutic benefit left in regular iodized table salt. Also aim to get salt that has been finely ground. Coarse sea salt can be a bit intense on the skin so reserve that for tougher areas of the body like the knees, elbows and feet.

This is one of the most mineral rich sea salts you can find! Coming from the dead sea region in Israel, this sea salt is actually quite different from traditional oceanic salt with a higher concentration of trace minerals such as magnesium and potassium. This is my personal preference thanks to its incredible therapeutic benefits absorbed through the skin.

Himalayan sea salt is believed to be some of the oldest salt found on the planet, dating back to the original remnants of the primal sea. It has a pinkish hue due to trace amounts of iron found in it and like dead sea salt is also incredibly beneficial for body detoxification.

Technically, epsom salts aren’t salt at all! Epsom salt is made up of magnesium sulphate which is famous for its muscle soothing benefits. Epsom salt is particularly good for people with skin conditions or those tough areas that require extra scrubbing such as knees and elbows.

Black lava sea salt is usually found regions with high volcanic activity. I brought some home from our trip to Iceland and one of my biggest regrets is not bringing home more! The black color comes from trace amounts of activated charcoal in the salt which adds a nice smokey flavor (if eating) but also has plenty of benefits for your skin. You can also find black lava sea salt from areas in Hawaii and Cyprus.

Basic Salt Scrub Recipe

There are a lot of ways to customize this salt scrub recipe but the basic recipe is pretty simple. As long as you get the ratios right you’ll be totally good to go:

1 cup of sea salt: choose from any of the options listed above (I like dead sea salt)

choose from any of the options listed above (I like dead sea salt) 1/4 cup of carrier oil : I prefer jojoba oil but olive oil, avocado oil and almond oil work well too

: I prefer jojoba oil but olive oil, avocado oil and almond oil work well too 10-20 drops of essential oil: the list is endless but I really like eucalyptus (for that spa-like experience), lemon and lavender (for relaxation)

the list is endless but I really like eucalyptus (for that spa-like experience), lemon and lavender (for relaxation) 1 tbsp optional add-ins: feel free to add some optional add-ins such as coffee grinds, almond meal, herbs (chamomile and lavender are great!) etc…

How to Use a Salt Scrub

Before applying your salt scrub you’ll want to turn your shower on and close the door to let steam build. This will help open up your pores and allow the salt scrub to maximize its effect. You can also do this in the bath and allow your body to soak in the tub in the salt scrub though I find it hard to maneuver scrubbing in the tub but that’s just my preference.

Grab a handful of this salt scrub recipe and begin scrubbing all over your body in circular motions. Reach in for more handfuls if you run out. I find I use about half this recipe but scrub so you’ll get 2, maybe 3 uses out of this recipe. I prefer not to use this salt scrub on my face as I find it too abrasive but if you’d like to use it on your face, you can.

Once you’ve scrubbed your whole body let the water wash it all away. And that’s it! I like to moisturize with a body oil after using a salt scrub since my skin is quite fresh and needs a little moisture. Use 2-3 times a week for best results.

Note: Sometimes the oil will separate from the salt so be sure to give it a little mix just before using.

How To Make a Salt Scrub Author: Davida Lederle

Davida Lederle Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 2 minutes

Yield: 2 uses 1 x Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 cup sea salt (see above for options)

sea salt (see above for options) 1/4 cup oil (jojoba, olive, avocado or almond all work great)

oil (jojoba, olive, avocado or almond all work great) 10 – 20 drops of preferred essential oils

– drops of preferred essential oils optional: 1 tbsp add-ins i.e. coffee grinds, almond meal, herbs etc.. Instructions Mix together sea salt and carrier oil until well combined. Add in essential oils until desired scent reached (10-20 drops) and any optional add-ins. Store in a sealed jar in a cool location until ready for use. When using: scoop out desired amount and scrub onto clean, damp skin. Wash off completely. Use 2-3 times a week for best results

